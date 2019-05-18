NBA Combine Results 2019: Players Who Made Biggest Impression

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga steadily rose up the draft charts throughout the second half of the 2018-19 season during the Bulldogs' regular season and NCAA Tournament run.

He has made an even sharper impression at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago, showing off his explosive physical talent and skill on the basketball court.

The power forward measured 6'8 1/4" and 207 pounds, with a reach of 8'6", a standing vertical jump of 34.5 inches and a 40.5-inch maximum vertical. He also had a 3.05-second shuttle run and a time of 10.6 seconds in the agility test.

The reach was not impressive, but his superb leaping ability gives him a chance to block shots against any opponent.

Clarke averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds this season for Gonzaga while winning first-team All-West Coast Conference honors. He said his abilities on the court start with his defense, and he explained on CBS Sports HQ that he believed he can guard any position on the court.

His superb athleticism pays off when he gets the ball on the break or establishes position in the paint. He believes he can "dunk on anyone," while he knows he must improve his shooting.

UCF center Tacko Fall made a name for himself during the NCAA tournament when he nearly led the Knights to an upset of the Duke Blue Devils.

Fall shattered all the measurement records at the combine, standing at 7'7" in shoes with an 8'2 1/4" wingspan and a 10'2 1/2" standing reach. He demonstrated his shot-blocking and defensive abilities at UCF and looked better than expected at the combine in his scrimmage sessions, per Scott Gleeson of USAToday.com.

Forward Grant Williams announced his intention to stay in the NBA draft after averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists for the Tennessee Volunteers last year.

"I feel confident in myself and my game, as well as what I'm hearing from teams," Williams told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (h/t Troy Provost-Heron of the Maryville Daily Times). "I'm excited to take this next step in my journey."

The 6'7", 236-pound Williams made his decision after competing in the 5-on-5 scrimmages. While Williams did not dominate, he did well enough to make the decision not to return to the Vols and to stay in the draft. Williams believes he can be drafted in the late teens or early 20s of the first round.

Williams' teammate Jordan Bone has been a known commodity at the guard position as a result of his consistent work with the Volunteers this season.

He did a solid job of hitting his shots at the combine, and then he followed up by delivering on-target passes to his teammates. The 6'3", 174-pound Bone averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Vols in 2018-19.

Kyle Guy of Virginia was the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four and is known for his outstanding shooting. Guy is only 6'2" and 175 pounds and appears skinny, but he has shown he can overcome his physical deficiencies on the court.

Guy demonstrated his excellent passing ability as well as his skill at driving to the basket against the other prospects at the combine. He also showed the defensive quickness to get the job done.

Guy may not be a first-round draft pick, but he will get drafted in the second round because of his all-around ability. He averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds for the national champion Cavaliers last season.

