Massimiliano Allegri, Andrea Agnelli Talk Manager's Juventus Exit, Next Coach

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri has suggested he could take a year out from the game when he leaves Juventus this summer, but he'll be open to job offers.

Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli spoke at a press conference on Saturday, a day after the club announced the former would not be in charge of the team next season.

"I will mostly be taking a sabbatical for a year and focus on myself, my friends and family. It will be positive," he said, per the Mirror's Alex Richards. "But from July, we'll see. I'll be quietly evaluating each proposal."

The Italian will depart Turin having won five Serie A titles in five years and reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2015 and 2017:

Per Juventus' official Twitter account, Allegri shared his belief the team are well-placed to be competitive in Europe next season.

He felt it was the right time for him to part ways with the club, though:

Juve can match last season's total of 95 points in Serie A if they win their final two matches, but they've already conceded 27 goals compared with the 24 they shipped in 2017-18.

Despite the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, they've scored 69 goals, 17 fewer than last season.

In the Champions League, Ajax knocked the Bianconeri out in the quarter-final.

Agnelli discussed the decision to part ways with him a year before his contract was set to expire:

In regard to Juve's search for Allegri's replacement, Agnelli said the club are searching for the "correct attributes that are needed to take Juventus forward."

"We must be able to make the right decision and make them in the right moment," he added. "Only the future will tell us if these decisions are the right ones. I do want to hear strong opinions, and once those opinions have been made to me, I have a decision to make."

Allegri's incredible domestic success, which also includes winning the Coppa Italia four times, will be a tough act to follow in Turin.

The priority for his successor will likely be to deliver European success, as that is the one area in which Allegri fell slightly short despite reaching two finals.