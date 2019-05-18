Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Says He Doesn't 'Feel Sorry' for Liverpool

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne said he does not "feel sorry" for Liverpool after his Sky Blues side pipped the Reds to the Premier League title by one point.

Liverpool collected 97 points as they tried to end their 29-wait for a league title, but they ultimately fell just short.

Per Goal's Sam Lee, when asked if he felt sorry for Liverpool, De Bruyne said:

"No. It's a remarkable effort, but it means that we were just better than them in the end. I don't feel sorry for them, because I don't think they'd feel sorry for us. I don't think anybody felt sorry about the way we went out of the Champions League. You take it. I know how they feel, because you're going to feel disappointed. We'd feel the same if it happened to us.

"But we're still competitors. We want to win as much as they do, but I can understand the feelings they have.

"It's the general view of athletes. You feel compassionate with other teams, but in the end the most important thing is, if you play an individual sport, it's yourself, and when it's your team, it's your team. It's been a great battle. But to feel 'sorry' for them is maybe going a little too far."

It was a phenomenal effort from the Reds, who kept the pressure on City every step of the way:

Liverpool won each of their last nine matches to do so.

However, City finished the campaign with 14 consecutive wins following their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in January.

They conceded just four goals in that stretch, and the only time they were behind was against Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day for little more than a minute.

The Reds' only defeat all campaign was a 2-1 loss against City on January 3, and as football writer Colin Millar noted, that match came down to the finest of margins:

Per Lee, City boss Pep Guardiola is well aware of how tight the race was, and he expects the Reds to challenge again next season:

Liverpool were so good that there's very little room for improvement, but if they can have a similar campaign again next year, then City can't afford to let their level drop.

Having successfully defended the title, City will be eager to match Manchester United's achievement of winning the Premier League three years running, a feat the Red Devils have accomplished twice.

However, the UEFA Champions League will also be among their priorities, as European success has continued to elude them and Guardiola since he last lifted the trophy in 2011 with Barcelona.

Liverpool have shown this season that it's possible to reach the final of the competition while maintaining incredible domestic consistency, but given the fine margins at play, anything that diverts City's attention in the business end of next season could still help the Reds' efforts.