PGA Championship 2019: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Saturday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka holds a seven-shot lead at the 2019 PGA Championship heading into the weekend after he followed up his excellent opening-round 63 with a 65 on Friday.

The American will tee off at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York, on Saturday with a score of 12 under, having set a record score of 128 shots over 36 holes in major championship history.

Behind him, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott sit on five under, while Dustin Johnson is one of several players who will begin moving day on four under.

Saturday PGA Championship Information

Start Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: TNT (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET), CBS (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET), Sky Sports Golf (from 4 p.m. BST)

Live Stream: PGA.com (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET), CBS Sports App (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET), Sky Go (from 4 p.m. BST)

Predictions

Jordan Spieth Falls Away

Spieth hasn't enjoyed the best run of form at majors since he won his third at the British Open in 2017. He finished third at the Masters in 2018, but that's the only time he's come close to winning another.

However. the 25-year-old has performed well at Bethpage Black so far to enter the weekend at T2.

One of the highlights of his second round, in which he carded 66, was this birdie from 39 feet:

However, don't be surprised if he falls away from the leaders on Saturday and Sunday.

As golf writer Jason Sobel observed, Spieth has had a habit of putting in a strong showing on Friday only to struggle in the third and fourth rounds:

He has a lot of ground to make up on Koepka, so he can't afford a quiet moving day let alone a poor one.

Given his struggles this season, his chances of producing the kind of round he needs to remain in contention look slim.

DJ Sets Up a Final-Day Showdown with Koepka

Johnson is a shot back on Spieth, but of the chasing pack, he seems more likely to reduce the gap on Koepka on Saturday.

The world No. 1 started quietly on Friday as he went out on level par, cancelling out a bogey on the third with a birdie at the seventh.

On the back nine, he carded par on just two holes. While he book-ended it with dropped shots at the 10th and 18th, he made gains on five holes in between:

Here's a look at one of his efforts:

Johnson has played eight stroke-play events in 2019 prior to the PGA Championship, and he has scored below 70 in the third round in six of them.

Much will depend on how Koepka plays on Saturday, as there will be little hope of catching him for anyone if he cards as well as he did in the opening two rounds.

However, if Koepka has a quiet round, Johnson can reduce the deficit to put some pressure on his compatriot on the final day.