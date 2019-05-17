Lamar Odom Says He Used Prosthetic Penis to Pass 2004 Olympic Drug Test

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 31: Lamar Odom #14 of the United States runs during the exhibition game against Puerto Rico at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on July 31, 2004 in Jacksonville, Florida. The USA won 96-71. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2004 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former NBA star Lamar Odom says he used a prosthetic penis in order to pass a drug test prior to the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Odom made the revelation in his forthcoming memoir, Darkness to Light (via People's Natalie Stone). He said USA Basketball had called to inform him an official would be coming by to perform a drug test. He added he had "been smoking weed every day that summer" and thus began panicking about the test.

"We started googling 'fake penises' and studied different ways to beat a drug test," Odom wrote, adding he selected a prosthetic that would arrive the following day.

Odom used urine from his trainer to place in the prosthetic.

"I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole," he said. "To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly."

The strategy obviously worked because Odom traveled with Team USA to Athens, Greece, for the Olympics. He appeared in eight games, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds as the United States collected a bronze medal.

Related

    MVP Finalists 🏆

    • James Harden • Giannis Antetokounmpo • Paul George

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MVP Finalists 🏆

    • James Harden • Giannis Antetokounmpo • Paul George

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Won't Replace Magic

    Pelinka will continue as GM and report directly to ownership

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Won't Replace Magic

    Pelinka will continue as GM and report directly to ownership

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Full List of NBA Finalists Awards

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Full List of NBA Finalists Awards

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Rookie of the Year Finalists

    • Luka Doncic • Trae Young • Deandre Ayton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Rookie of the Year Finalists

    • Luka Doncic • Trae Young • Deandre Ayton

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report