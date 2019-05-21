Video: Watch Pac vs. Hangman Page's Full Match Ahead of AEW's Double or Nothing

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Adam "Hangman" Page beat PAC by disqualification in a match for Wrestle Gate Pro in Nottingham, England, on Saturday.

All Elite Wrestling released video of the match Tuesday since the scheduled bout between Page and Pac at Saturday's Double or Nothing event is reportedly not happening.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, "creative differences" led to the Double or Nothing match getting canceled and changed to a contest in England instead. Meltzer noted that Pac takes his status as Open the Dream Gate champion "seriously" and has not agreed to take any losses while holding the title.

Page will reportedly face a different opponent at Double or Nothing, but it isn't expected to be announced until the time of the match.

Pac vs. Page was the first match officially announced for Double or Nothing after Pac interrupted Page at an AEW rally in Jacksonville, Florida, in January.

While it wasn't a surprise to see Page at the rally since he is a member of The Elite, which includes AEW executive vice presidents Kenny Omega, Cody and The Young Bucks, Pac's arrival got fans talking.

Pac previously competed in WWE as Neville, and he enjoyed a great deal of success with reins as NXT champion and cruiserweight champion. He left the company in October 2017, and it wasn't until a year later that he resurfaced in wrestling as part of Dragon Gate.

There was some hope among wrestling fans that Pac would appear at the September 2018 All In pay-per-view, which featured many eventual AEW talents, but he didn't return to wrestling for another month.

Meanwhile, Page turned in an impressive performance in what was arguably All In's best match, as he beat Joey Janela in a Chicago Street Fight.

With that notable victory, Hangman had plenty of momentum on his side heading toward the official announcement of AEW. He was a featured player during the rally, and he made it known he wanted to be the first AEW world champion.

Although Page may not be as big of a mainstream name as his Elite stablemates in Omega, Cody and The Bucks, he is a rising star at age 27 and figures to be among AEW's biggest building blocks.

That could make Page a strong candidate for AEW's world title when it is introduced, especially if he is victorious at Double or Nothing on the heels of his DQ win over Pac.

Although the highly anticipated Page vs. Pac match at Double or Nothing is no more, the fact that Pac was willing to work with AEW by facing Page over the weekend could be a sign that the relationship between the sides is good enough to foster a strong partnership.

