Video: Watch 76ers' Boban Marjanovic Fight Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 3' Cameo

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Boban Marjanovic speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Boban Marjanovic is already one of the NBA's most beloved players. He's a 7'3" marvel with an impeccable sense of humor and a self-deprecating nature that's made him a first-ballot NBA Twitter Hall of Famer. 

Now he's working on his Hollywood game. 

Marjanovic debuted a clip from his role in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum on Friday's episode of The JumpMarjanovic stars as an assassin named Ernest in the movie, which debuted Friday. 

"In the NBA, a lot of people flop. We have good actors too, but this is different acting," Marjanovic joked. "It was different acting, to be honest, and it a lot of fun."

"I was like, my palms are sweaty. Like I play the most important game in my life," he continued. "I didn't expect it to be so good. I think every time I watch it gets better and better."

John Wick: Chapter 3 has already drawn widespread critical praise, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it an 88 percent fresh rating.

I think we can all agree that the key to making a good movie is more Boban. The Jump crew went on to pitch him their own future projects, all of which should be nominated for Oscars.

Just don't give us so much Boban that we lose him on the NBA floor because we need him there as well. 

