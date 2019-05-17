Windhorst: Execs 'Worried' About Lakers' Brandon Ingram After Blood Clot Surgery

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA executives are reportedly "worried" about the long-term status of Brandon Ingram after he underwent surgery for deep vein thrombosis in his arm in March.

"The Lakers' offer [for Anthony Davis] is really challenged when comparing to some of the other offers, especially because Brandon Ingram is coming off this blood clot," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on The Jump. "And I know that they have said that it's going to be okay, but I'm telling you that executives in the league are worried about that."

Recovery from the blood clots includes a period of taking blood thinners, which Ingram cannot take while playing basketball. The condition also puts Ingram at an increased risk of developing a pulmonary embolism.

Chris Bosh was forced to retire after suffering recurring issues with blood clots.

The uncertainty about Ingram could affect how the New Orleans Pelicans view the Lakers' potential trade offers for Anthony Davis. The Lakers moving up to No. 4 in the lottery improved their collection of assets that could be sent to New Orleans, but Ingram is viewed as the best prospect of the Ingram-Lonzo Ball-Kyle Kuzma trio. If the Pelicans are wary about his long-term prospects, then it's possible they look elsewhere for a deal.

Ingram averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 49.7 percent shooting during the regular season. While those are solid numbers for a player who does not turn 22 until September, there's concern about his lack of progress as a shooter from three-point range. Ingram regressed from a 39.0 percent shooter in 2017-18 to hitting at a 33.0 percent clip in 2018-19.

The foremost concern is Ingram's health. However, his shaky status heading into 2019-20 adds another twist to an already layered negotiation process.