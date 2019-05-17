Jack Gallagher-Bellator Rumor; Titus Speaks on Lars Sullivan and More WWE News

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Gallagher Reportedly Negotiating with Bellator

WWE 205 Live Superstar "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher is reportedly in talks with MMA company Bellator.

According to F4WOnline (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Bellator expressed interest in Gallagher, and the two sides are talking, but no deal has been reached.

It is not known if Gallagher would be permitted to compete for Bellator while remaining under a WWE contract.

Gallagher has an MMA background, as he owns a 2-0 amateur record, both of which ended in first-round submissions.

The British wrestler made his debut for WWE in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, and he later signed a contract that led to him becoming a key part of WWE's cruiserweight division.

Gallagher has primarily competed on 205 Live over the past few years, although he has not been in the title scene recently.

Former WWE World Heavyweight champion Jack Swagger currently competes in Bellator's heavyweight division, while current WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley also has extensive experience in Bellator as a heavyweight.

Gallagher is listed at 167 pounds, meaning he would be a welterweight if he stays at the same weight and opts to sign with Bellator.

If Gallagher is able to fight for Bellator and remain under contract with WWE, it could go a long way toward giving him legitimacy and allowing him to play a more prominent role on WWE programming moving forward.

O'Neil Discusses Sullivan's Past Comments, Apology

Titus O'Neil appeared on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness with Edge and Christian this week and discussed the situation surrounding Lars Sullivan.

Posts made by Sullivan years ago on a bodybuilding message board—some of which were misogynistic, racist and anti-gay in nature—made the rounds on the internet recently, which led to WWE disciplining the rising star.

WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 and required him to complete sensitivity training. Sullivan apologized for the posts in a statement, saying "they do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended."

O'Neil took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he had spoken to Sullivan, who sought him out to apologize personally:

O'Neil expanded on that in the interview with Edge and Christian (h/t Jeffrey Needham of WrestlingInc.com):

"Lars sought me out. And he sought other people out. And I sat with Lars for about thirty-five minutes in Talent Relations just me and him. I saw a man that clearly, number one, made mistakes in his choice of words and his mindset and how he expressed himself years before he became a co-worker of mine."

Titus expressed his belief that Sullivan is taking responsibility for his actions and will be better off in the future:

"People automatically called for him to be fired, called for him to be ostracized. My thing is number one, people change. And if that's who he really is, then yeah, he has no place in any profession whether it's professional wrestling or wherever. He doesn't deserve to live a life of luxury or live a life of grace if he chooses to be that person. But I looked a man who was humble. Very apologetic. Very misguided as well. We dwelled and talked about some things. Not to say, there's ever an excuse but until you know someone's story and until you know somebody personally, you can't take it personal and you can't come up with your own conclusions because there is a conclusion and there is a reason why people get to a certain point and do certain things.

"I believe in my heart that this situation with Lars will be a teachable moment for everybody from all walks of life. And I'm willing to put my name on this situation just going with my gut and my heart simply because of how he came to me as a man. And how he came to other people as a man and said 'Look man, I don't have any answers. I don't have any excuses. I just want to be a better human being.' As a man, to sit down with another man in that circumstance, you have my upmost respect. He could have easily evaded me. He could easily let the company deal with it however they were going to deal with it and not said a word. And he chose to go a different route."

Sullivan made his main roster debut the night after WrestleMania 35 on Raw by attacking Kurt Angle. Since then, he has appeared frequently on both Raw and SmackDown Live, targeting the likes of The Hardy Boyz, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio.

While Sullivan was fined, he has not been removed from television, as he took part in a backstage interview segment on Tuesday's SmackDown.

WWE seemingly has big plans for Sullivan as a monster heel on the blue brand, and it is easy to envision him doing battle with Roman Reigns down the line.

Sullivan appears to have a supporter in O'Neil, which may carry a lot of weight given the respect O'Neil garners as an ambassador for WWE.

Evans Talks Rivalry with Lynch

Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank on Sunday, Lacey Evans spoke with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports this week.

Evans has been embroiled in a rivalry with Lynch since the night after WrestleMania 35 when she attacked The Man.

Evans said in the interview that she didn't know a feud with Lynch was in order until the day she mixed it up with the Raw and SmackDown Women's champion:

"Initially it started with the walkouts, but at no point did I have any idea what it would lead to. I didn't find out until the day that I laid hands on Becky that there would be an angle. I didn't expect anything, I just went to the shows ready to do anything that they needed from me. That's what they needed and I took it and ran with it."

Aside from a strong performance in the women's Royal Rumble match, Evans did nothing other than make her entrance and then retreat back up the ramp for months until she brawled with Becky.

WWE was putting Evans on television to push the idea that she has star power, but it wasn't clear just how much WWE valued the former NXT star until she was placed in a rivalry with arguably the hottest star in the company.

Evans has held her own on the mic with Lynch, which is no small feat.

She will have a chance to show she can match up well with Becky in the ring as well at Money in the Bank on Sunday, as The Man will face her in a Raw Women's title match in addition to defending the SmackDown Women's title against Charlotte Flair.

