Thomas Tuchel Says PSG Signing Antoine Griezmann Is 'Not Realistic'

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says it is "not realistic" to suggest the French champions will look to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window.

The France international has announced his decision to leave Diego Simeone's side at the end of the season, but Tuchel told reporters he does not expect him to move to the Parc des Princes.

"Griezmann can play with every team in the world. It would please any coach, but right now it's not realistic (for PSG). We are looking for players with certain profiles, it must be realistic. We need defensive profiles and we have to start with that," he said.

Tuchel's comments are little surprise given the star-studded attackers he has at the club with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani all available.

Indeed PSG's weaknesses this season have been in defence and midfield, and strengthening those areas must be PSG's priority if they are to challenge in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Griezmann has been linked with a number of top European sides since announcing his upcoming departure from Atletico.

PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all interested along with Barcelona, according to Toni Frieros at Sport.

However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also ruled his club out of the running Friday:

Barcelona appear to be in pole position to land the 28-year-old, although there may be some doubt given Griezmann snubbed a move to the Camp Nou in summer 2018.

The French forward had appeared set to sign for Barcelona only to announce he was staying in a documentary called La Decision. He then signed a contract extension at Atletico until 2023.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu told Sam Marsden at ESPN FC that Griezmann's decision was "water under the bridge" and also explained how he thought supporters would react if the Atletico star were to join Barca.

"Barcelona fans are very democratic," he said. "The members are the owners of this club, and they are within their rights to have whatever opinion they want. There is freedom of expression at Camp Nou."

Yet Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard noted how Griezmann was greeted by Barcelona fans in April:

Griezmann's decision not to move to Barcelona may have annoyed supporters, but the club still appears to be the favourite to sign the Frenchman this summer.

The Spanish champions are in need of a replacement for striker Luis Suarez, who turned 32 in January, and may also be keen to strengthen their attack in response to their Champions League exit at Liverpool.