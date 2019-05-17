NBA: Andre Iguodala Didn't Foul Damian Lillard at End of Blazers-Warriors Game 2

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a play in game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA ruled Andre Iguodala did not foul Damian Lillard before he stripped him of the ball on the Portland Trail Blazers' final possession of Thursday's Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

"Iguodala (GSW) makes marginal contact with Lillard (POR) on the perimeter before cleanly stripping the ball," the league's last-two-minute report stated.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Iguodala bumped Lillard with his arm before he knocked the ball loose to clinch the Warriors' 114-111 victory. Lillard was clearly frustrated by the no-call and told reporters there was "a lot of contact" on the play:

"I know it's a tough position for the referees to be in to make a call at that point in the game. But I tried to get a little bit of space the first time. He grabbed my arm, and I lost the ball a little bit. I regained it, and I was going to shoot it again. And he got his hand on the ball. ... 

"For me, as the offensive player, I felt like it was contact. There was a lot of contact. But, obviously, the ref is not going to decide the game or jump in at that point. So good defensive play."

Iguodala's block clinched the Warriors' comeback from a 17-point deficit and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. 

"He's done that before. During my five years here, I think I've seen him do that a couple of times," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per the Mercury News' Matt Schneidman. "He's an incredible defender because he's got the whole package between the athleticism, the length, but most importantly the brain. He just understands his opponent. He understands the spots where the opponent is trying to get to, and quick hands to get a steal like he did on that last play. It was an amazing play against one of the best players in the league."

Golden State's Iguodala and Draymond Green have been huge defensively since Kevin Durant suffered a strained calf in Game 5 of the conference semifinals. Couple that with Stephen Curry's resurgence from three, and the Warriors have looked like their pre-KD selves with Durant out of the lineup.

While it's not remotely accurate to say the Warriors are better without Durant, they may want to start using him a little more off the ball if he returns to help unlock the things they've been doing through the first two games against the Blazers.

As we saw in Game 2, an engaged Iguodala can save the day.

Related

    Ranking Every Team as FA Destination

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team as FA Destination

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦

    Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦

    Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond: 'Very Idiotic' to Think Dubs Better Without KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond: 'Very Idiotic' to Think Dubs Better Without KD

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots for Conley If Grizz Draft Ja Morant

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Landing Spots for Conley If Grizz Draft Ja Morant

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report