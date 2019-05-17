Ric Flair's Wife Says WWE Legend's Surgery Postponed Because of Complications

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's wife, Wendy Barlow, announced Friday that the legendary wrestler's scheduled surgery has been postponed until Monday because of "complications."

Barlow made the announcement on Instagram: "Ric's surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first. Thanks for all the well wishes."

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Flair was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital to address a medical emergency.

While TMZ Sports categorized Flair's situation as "very serious," his son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that Flair's condition was "not as grave or serious" as TMZ suggested.

Thompson also said that Flair was set to undergo a planned procedure ahead of his appearance at Starrcast in Las Vegas next weekend prior to All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin then reported that Flair is dealing with heart issues and added, "It's more serious than [Thompson] is letting on."

Per TMZ Sports, Barlow said Thursday that doctors told her the 70-year-old Flair was expected to make a "full recovery."

Flair is less than two years removed from a major medical scare in 2017 that saw him placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days to treat a ruptured intestine.

He later said that doctors had given him only a 20 percent chance to live at that time.

Flair is a 16-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer who is the father of current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

A roast of Ric Flair is currently scheduled to take place at Starrcast on May 24 from Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.