Chris Jericho Beats Kenny Omega, Will Fight Hangman Page for AEW World Title

In a rematch of their meeting at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 last year, Chris Jericho got revenge with a win over Kenny Omega at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing on Saturday.

After breaking out of multiple One-Winged Angel attempts, Jericho hit Omega with his new Judas Effect elbow finisher to pick up the surprising victory.

By virtue of the win, Jericho will go on to face Adam "Hangman" Page in a match to crown the first-ever AEW world champion after Page won the Casino Battle Royale on the Double or Nothing pre-show.

Jericho cut a heel promo on the fans after the victory, which led to former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now going under the name Jon Moxley, making his AEW debut by hitting Jericho with a DDT and brawling with Omega.

Omega and Jericho were announced as two of AEW's biggest signings this year, and it wasn't long before their highly anticipated rematch was booked for the first pay-per-view under the new promotion's umbrella.

Jericho shocked the wrestling world in 2017 when he began making appearances for New Japan and announced he would face Omega in a no-disqualification match at Wrestle Kingdom.

Y2J took the fight to Omega in that bout and even bloodied his opponent, but the then-IWGP United States heavyweight champion prevailed in what was widely considered one of the best matches in all of wrestling in 2018.

They continued their rivalry at September's All In following Omega's win over Penta El Zero M. After the lights went out, Omega appeared to be getting attacked by Penta, but it was actually Jericho dressed as the luchador.

That set the stage for a six-man tag team match on Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea with Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll teaming up to beat Y2J and The Young Bucks.

With Jericho coming up short against Omega on two occasions, he desired to get the better of arguably the best in-ring performer in the world at Double or Nothing.

Jericho signing with AEW was announced in early January, and he quickly started to take credit for the success of the company and the buzz it had already generated.

One month later, AEW announced the signing of Omega, who was a free agent after a highly successful run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling that included a spell as IWGP world heavyweight champion.

It can be argued Omega and Jericho are neck-and-neck when it comes to who is the true face of AEW, and their match had undertones of that debate.

In the end, Jericho came out on top, and he has momentum on his side entering his eventual world title match against Page.

