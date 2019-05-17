Pep Guardiola Talks Antoine Griezmann, Juventus Ahead of FA Cup Final

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will not pursue a move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer as they "can't afford him."

The French forward announced earlier this week that he will leave Atleti this summer, and it is widely expected Barcelona will pay his release clause of €120 million (£105 million), per BBC Sport.

Reports subsequently emerged, though, that City would challenge Barca for Griezmann's signature, as the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg highlighted.

But, speaking ahead of City's FA Cup final against Watford, Guardiola rubbished the rumours:

He also denied any prospect that he may move to Juventus following Friday's announcement that current Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri will leave at the end of the season:

City can claim an unprecedented domestic treble if they beat the Hornets at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Sky Blues are in phenomenal form after finishing the Premier League campaign with 14 consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, City are on a run of 10 consecutive wins against Watford.

They are deservedly strong favourites to triumph in football's oldest competition, and they could welcome back Fernandinho to the side, but Benjamin Mendy is not available:

Guardiola does not have an FA Cup trophy in his enviable haul of silverware as City last won the tournament back in 2010-11.

Should City play to their potential, that will no longer be the case come Saturday evening.

The Premier League champions will be wary of complacency. Watford are a strong side, and City have been upset before in the FA Cup final, such as when they lost to Wigan Athletic in 2012-13.