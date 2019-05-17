Juventus Confirm Massimiliano Allegri Will Step Down as Manager

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri is set to leave as manager of Juventus, the club have confirmed.

The Bianconeri made the announcement in a brief statement on Friday, with a press conference to come on Saturday with Allegri and president Andrea Agnelli in attendance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

