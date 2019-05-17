Juventus Confirm Massimiliano Allegri Will Step Down as Manager

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 27: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 27, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri is set to leave as manager of Juventus, the club have confirmed. 

The Bianconeri made the announcement in a brief statement on Friday, with a press conference to come on Saturday with Allegri and president Andrea Agnelli in attendance.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

