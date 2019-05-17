WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Ladder Matches

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Ladder MatchesMay 17, 2019
WWE Money in the Bank is one of the most unpredictable pay-per-views of the year, and Sunday's 2019 edition is set to be no different.
Both the men's and women's ladder matches are difficult to predict, with talent aplenty across both matches likely having a realistic claim to win the briefcases.
For all the excitement surrounding the matches, though, there's still the danger of the bouts being spoiled by some nightmare scenarios.
Here's a look at some of the best and worst outcomes for this weekend's Money in the Bank matches.
Dream: WWE Creates a New Star in the Women's Division with Victory
Above all else, Money in the Bank is about creating new stars and establishing fresh names at the top end of the card on both Raw and SmackDown.
And that should be WWE's main focus when it comes to this year's women's ladder match, with a host of unproven talent taking part.
The company could easily lean on more established names such as Natalya and Carmella, who have both enjoyed success in the past, and have them win the match this year. But there is a raft of talent ready to push into the title picture, and winning the coveted briefcase will enhance those claims no end.
Someone like Nikki Cross, who was a last-minute inclusion in the match, could be an interesting pick for WWE, as would Ember Moon. Both women excelled in NXT but haven't yet been given an opportunity to shine on the main roster.
Having them go over this weekend would give them the momentum they have been badly lacking.
Nightmare: Baron Corbin Wins the Men's Briefcase
There's no doubting that WWE is keen on pushing Baron Corbin as far as possible over the coming months, but handing him the Money in the Bank briefcase this weekend would be a mistake.
Firstly, The Lone Wolf is racking up enough wins on Raw each week to have a legitimate claim at a title shot over the summer months without the need for a win on Sunday. After all, he's pinned Seth Rollins in the last month.
And the opportunity which comes with the briefcase is far more beneficial if it's given to a talent who is struggling for regular exposure on television, much like Corbin was when he won it in 2017.
Guys like Drew McIntyre would be far better picks than the former interim Raw general manager this year, but don't rule out WWE continuing his push by having him win the match for a second time.
It would be a mistake on this occasion, though.
Dream: Finn Balor and Andrade Set Up a Feud Post-MITB
With so many participants in the two Money in the Bank matches each year, it's vital WWE creates a number of feuds heading out of the pay-per-view.
This year, one of those has to be Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental Championship.
There is great chemistry between the pair, which is obvious from their first few matches against one another in recent weeks.
And unless one of them wins the briefcase, which seems unlikely, they should automatically spend the summer feuding for the belt Balor holds.
Nightmare: The Women's Winner Cashes in on Becky That Night
The beauty of two people holding Money in the Bank briefcases is that it creates a serious amount of unpredictability for the WWE Universe moving forward.
Sometimes, though, the company can't resist having one of the winners cash in their briefcase on the same night they win it. But that can't happen this year with the women's winner.
There's a real chance Becky Lynch could retain both her titles on the same night this weekend, and that would automatically solidify her as the top female competitor in the company and continue her momentum into the summer.
But after coming through two gruelling matches, having someone cash in on The Man wouldn't make much sense. Sure, it may seem like the ideal opportunity for someone to take advantage of Lynch at her weakest, but it feels right for her to retain against both Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans on Sunday.
Have the cash-in take place later in the summer.
Dream: Drew McIntyre Wins the Men's Briefcase
The men's Money in the Bank match is one of the most stacked in history.
There's talent across the bout, and fans could arguably make a strong case for most of the eight men involved when it comes to picking a winner.
However, the smart choice this year is surely Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish Psychopath has become lost in the shuffle somewhat since WrestleMania 35, and he has recently been in some confusing matches with little direction from a booking perspective.
That has to change on Sunday. He's a ready-made world champion and an ideal opponent for Seth Rollins at some point this summer.
So winning the briefcase is the perfect way for McIntyre to ascend to the top of the pile in WWE.