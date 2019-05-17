WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Ladder Matches

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank is one of the most unpredictable pay-per-views of the year, and Sunday's 2019 edition is set to be no different.

Both the men's and women's ladder matches are difficult to predict, with talent aplenty across both matches likely having a realistic claim to win the briefcases.

For all the excitement surrounding the matches, though, there's still the danger of the bouts being spoiled by some nightmare scenarios.

Here's a look at some of the best and worst outcomes for this weekend's Money in the Bank matches.