NHL Playoffs 2019: Stanley Cup Scores, Updated Odds and Predictions

That may have been the most impressive showing by the Boston Bruins so far this postseason.

After going to seven and six games in the first and second rounds, respectively, Boston made quick work of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013. The Bruins swept the Hurricanes, outscoring them 17-5.

The Bruins scored four or more goals in three of their Eastern Conference finals wins, including the 4-0 victory in Game 4 on Thursday.

Boston will have to wait up to six days to find out its Stanley Cup Final opponent. The San Jose Sharks have a 2-1 lead over the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference, and the earliest the series could end is Sunday.

Conference Finals Scores, Standings

*If necessary. All times ET.

Eastern Conference

Game 1: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Game 2: Boston 6, Carolina 2

Game 3: Boston 2, Carolina 1

Game 4: Boston 4, Carolina 0

Western Conference

Game 1: San Jose 6, St. Louis 3

Game 2: St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Game 3: San Jose 5, St. Louis 4 (OT)

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, Friday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, Sunday at 3 p.m., NBC

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, Tuesday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, Thursday at 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins 9-11

San Jose Sharks 28-13

St. Louis Blues 11-2

Odds via Oddschecker

Predictions

Boston will come out slow in the Stanley Cup Final

The Bruins may have won their last seven games, but they may be waiting a while before the start of the Stanley Cup Final. If the Western Conference finals don't end until Thursday, then it will be more than a week before Boston takes the ice for its next game.

So, while the Bruins have been on a roll lately, waiting for that long is going to slow their momentum. That's what happened to their Eastern Conference finals opponent, the Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders in the second round and didn't play again until six days later.

But Boston is a better team than Carolina, and it will bounce back from a slow start to the Stanley Cup Final. How quickly that happens could determine whether the Bruins win their first Cup since 2011, or if they'll lose to either the Sharks or Blues.

"We've played great so far," Boston goalie Tuukka Rask said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "It's not easy to make it this far, so super proud of the guys that we're here. A lot of work to do, but we're going to enjoy this."

Four more wins, and the Bruins could be ending their season by hoisting the Stanley Cup.

St. Louis and San Jose are going to make Boston wait

The Bruins are going to be waiting for a few days regardless, but the Sharks and Blues aren't going to be ending their series anytime soon.

San Jose and St. Louis have both shown resiliency in the playoffs, and the Western Conference finals will go at least six games, if not the full seven.

The Sharks have a 2-1 series lead after their overtime Game 3 win in St. Louis. But the Blues have played well on the road this postseason, which could bode well for later games in San Jose. However, they'll need to win Game 4 at home to avoid going down 3-1, which would be a tough deficit to come back from.

"We've been tested over and over throughout the season and the playoffs and I think we're pretty good at bouncing back," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "That's the way I look at it. It's a mental thing more than anything."

Expect the Blues to bounce back in Game 4 and the series to go deep before deciding a victor.