Timothy Weah Targets PSG Stay Next Season: 'It Has Always Been a Dream'

Timothy Weah is hoping to remain with Paris Saint-Germain next season following his return to the club from a loan spell with Celtic.

Weah has spent the second half of this season in Scotland after moving to Celtic on loan in January, but he wants to play first-team football at the Parc des Princes in the next campaign.

He told RMC (h/t Goal):

"I hope to return to PSG next season and meet the expectations of the club and the coach in me.

"My ambition has always been to be a PSG player. I developed at the club, and it has always been a dream.

"And it still is; to have the level to evolve in such a strong team with these incredible players. It remains my goal.

"I like this club, and I have been there for four years. Why not more?"

The 19-year-old joined PSG in 2014 from New York Red Bulls. His father, George Weah, spent three seasons in Paris during his playing career, winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de la Ligue once apiece and the Coupe de France twice.

Weah Sr. also became the only African player to win the Ballon d'Or in 1995, which he spent with PSG and then AC Milan.

The younger Weah was kept at PSG for the first half of the season, but he played just three times, scoring twice.

With Celtic, he made 16 appearances and bagged four goals, including three in the Scottish Premiership as his side won the title:

Here's a look at one of his strikes (U.S. only):

Weah will miss the Scottish Cup final on May 25 as he has left the club to link up with the United States under-20 side ahead of the U20 World Cup.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton praised his contributions during his time at the club, though:

According to ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, PSG aren't aiming to offload Weah this summer but are prepared to field offers for him.

Weah would not be a first choice in the front three ahead of Edinson Cavani, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe next term, but he might be a better back-up option than Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Choupo-Moting scored three times in 30 appearances this season and was responsible for one of the most glaring misses of the campaign:

He's now 30, while Weah will likely continue to get better in the coming years as he refines his game.

Selling the youngster before he has the chance to prove himself ahead of a player who has failed to impress would seem a strange decision, so if they were to move one of them on, it should not be Weah.