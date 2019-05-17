Alvaro Morata Wants Atletico Madrid Stay, Not Interested in Chelsea Return

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata has said he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid for the remainder of his career, effectively ruling out a return to parent club Chelsea.

Morata moved to Atleti on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal back in January after falling out of favour with Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 26-year-old has now made it clear he is eager for his time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to continue beyond 2020, and he is not considering going back to Stamford Bridge or anywhere else, per Goal:

"It's clear what I want. I want to be here, I'm going to do everything I can to continue playing here. I did everything in my power to come, and I'll do everything in my power to stay.

"I do not even consider going to another club. I'm delighted, and I think I have to do a lot of things here. I do not have anything else in mind, I would like to be at Atletico de Madrid all the years that I have left of my career, to be as important as possible in the future."

Morata largely struggled at Chelsea after a decent start following his move from Real Madrid in July 2017.

His scoring record for the Blues stands at 16 goals in 47 Premier League appearances, hardly a great return on the £60 million Chelsea paid for him.

In the second half of the 2018-19 season at Atleti he has scored six goals in 15 La Liga appearances and provided one assist:

He can still hardly be described as prolific, but he appears much happier at Atleti.

And the Madrid outfit must be satisfied with Morata's contribution as they are prepared to pay the €16 million (£14 million) necessary to keep him another season, according to Ruben Uria of Goal.

Chelsea, though, may yet want him back at the club as they are facing a two-window transfer ban.

Gonzalo Higuain, who the Blues signed from Juventus on loan in January, has returned just five goals in 14 Premier League appearances and it is unclear whether his future lies at Stamford Bridge:

The same is true of Eden Hazard, who looks destined to join Real Madrid:

If Chelsea find themselves in a position where they are struggling for attacking players, they may yet try to get Morata back.