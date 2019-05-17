Steph Curry on Game 2 Duel vs. Brother Seth: 'It Was Like Back in Charlotte'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It's usually all about the Splash Brothers in Oracle Arena, but it was about the Curry brothers Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors escaped Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with a 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Blazers guard Seth Curry gave Stephen Curry, his older brother, everything he could handle in the process.

Seth finished with 16 points, matching his postseason high, and had four steals. In the second quarter, Seth pick-pocketed Steph from behind:

"Every time we've played them this season, Seth has played great against them and I think it has something to do with him playing against his brother," Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard told reporters after Game 2 (h/t 95.7 The Game).

Lillard added: "I thought he guarded Steph well when he guarded him, and Steph is just always on the move. ... Both guys played well tonight."

Steph, meanwhile, led all scorers with 37 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-14 from three-point territory. From his perspective, Game 2 couldn't have gone any better.

"It worked out perfectly tonight," the two-time league MVP said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "(Seth) played well, and we won."

Game 3 will be in Portland's Moda Center Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.