Steve Kerr Says Warriors 'Stole' Game 2 vs. Trail Blazers: 'They Outplayed Us'May 17, 2019
The Golden State Warriors left Oracle Arena Thursday night with a 114-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't take any credit.
"We stole that game," Kerr said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "They outplayed us."
To Kerr's point, the Blazers led by 17 points to start the third quarter before the Warriors tied the contest at 89 to enter the fourth. Portland fought to take a 108-100 advantage with 4:28 to go in regulation but couldn't stave off the back-to-back champions down the stretch.
The Blazers will kick themselves for letting the opportunity to take a game on the road slip away. The matchup of the series is between the two teams' backcourts, and despite Golden State uncharacteristically only shooting 9-for-29 from three-point land, the scales slanted again in favor of the Splash Brothers Thursday.
NBC Sports Northwest @NBCSNorthwest
VIDEO: Blazers made twice as many three-pointers than the Warriors but couldn't pull out the win "It can happen but doesn't happen often in this league." - Warriors coach Steve Kerr @NBCSWarriors Postgame podium brought to you by @DriveToyota https://t.co/yaSeEI6p4v
Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points and Klay Thompson added 24. Together, they accounted for eight of Golden State's nine three-point buckets. By comparison, Curry made nine individually in Game 1.
Portland drained 18 three-pointers as a team with Damian Lillard scoring 23 points and CJ McCollum adding 22 points.
Outside of their stars, the Blazers wasted 16 points from Seth Curry, which matches his postseason high.
NBC Sports Northwest @NBCSNorthwest
VIDEO: Portland coach Terry Stotts with some high praise for Seth Curry 💪 #RipCity Postgame podium brought to you by @DriveToyota https://t.co/VCiP6bceqV
Following the loss, Lillard told reporters the Warriors' job was to protect their home floor and acknowledged that Portland now has the opportunity to do the same. The Blazers will host Games 3 and 4 at Moda Center, where they are 5-1 this postseason.
Game 3 will tip Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
