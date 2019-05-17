Steve Kerr Says Warriors 'Stole' Game 2 vs. Trail Blazers: 'They Outplayed Us'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors left Oracle Arena Thursday night with a 114-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't take any credit.

"We stole that game," Kerr said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "They outplayed us."

To Kerr's point, the Blazers led by 17 points to start the third quarter before the Warriors tied the contest at 89 to enter the fourth. Portland fought to take a 108-100 advantage with 4:28 to go in regulation but couldn't stave off the back-to-back champions down the stretch.

The Blazers will kick themselves for letting the opportunity to take a game on the road slip away. The matchup of the series is between the two teams' backcourts, and despite Golden State uncharacteristically only shooting 9-for-29 from three-point land, the scales slanted again in favor of the Splash Brothers Thursday.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points and Klay Thompson added 24. Together, they accounted for eight of Golden State's nine three-point buckets. By comparison, Curry made nine individually in Game 1.

Portland drained 18 three-pointers as a team with Damian Lillard scoring 23 points and CJ McCollum adding 22 points.

Outside of their stars, the Blazers wasted 16 points from Seth Curry, which matches his postseason high.

Following the loss, Lillard told reporters the Warriors' job was to protect their home floor and acknowledged that Portland now has the opportunity to do the same. The Blazers will host Games 3 and 4 at Moda Center, where they are 5-1 this postseason.

Game 3 will tip Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.