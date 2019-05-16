Broncos Host Graduation Ceremonies for Colorado STEM School After Shooting

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

After one student was killed and eight others were injured during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado on May 7, the Denver Broncos are stepping up to try to help the community move past the tragedy.

According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, the STEM school reached out to the Broncos in hopes of holding its graduation at the team's UCHealth Training Center. Not only did the organization agree, but it will also host the ceremonies on Thursday and Monday at no cost to the school.

"We told them we'd be happy to help the school, the students and their families in any way possible," Denver's executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth said, per Jhabvala.

Meanwhile, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and edge-rusher Bradley Chubb made surprise appearances:

Hopefully, the gesture will play its part in helping the STEM School community recover.