Broncos Host Graduation Ceremonies for Colorado STEM School After Shooting

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of the Denver Broncos logo on the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

After one student was killed and eight others were injured during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado on May 7, the Denver Broncos are stepping up to try to help the community move past the tragedy.

According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, the STEM school reached out to the Broncos in hopes of holding its graduation at the team's UCHealth Training Center. Not only did the organization agree, but it will also host the ceremonies on Thursday and Monday at no cost to the school.

"We told them we'd be happy to help the school, the students and their families in any way possible," Denver's executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth said, per Jhabvala.

Meanwhile, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and edge-rusher Bradley Chubb made surprise appearances:

Hopefully, the gesture will play its part in helping the STEM School community recover.

Related

    Drew Lock Says Joe Flacco 'Been Great'

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Drew Lock Says Joe Flacco 'Been Great'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Colin Cowherd Texted OBJ 'Congrats' Despite Past Criticism

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colin Cowherd Texted OBJ 'Congrats' Despite Past Criticism

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    John Elway Knows Why Joe Flacco Is In Town

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    John Elway Knows Why Joe Flacco Is In Town

    Poch de la Rosa
    via ClutchPoints

    Broncos Top Rookies Okay After Airport Shuttle Crash

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Broncos Top Rookies Okay After Airport Shuttle Crash

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report