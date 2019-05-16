Broncos' Drew Lock Says Joe Flacco 'Been Great' Despite Mentor Comments

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

While some question marks have popped up about how veteran Joe Flacco has handled the idea of mentoring rookie quarterback Drew Lock, the Denver Broncos' second-round pick clarified that their relationship is good.

"He's been great to me," Lock told TMZ Sports.

"He's taught me a lot so far," he said of Flacco. "He's dealing with winning football games. I'm dealing with trying to learn."

These comments came in response to Flacco saying Monday he didn't plan on being a mentor to the rookie.

"I got so many things to worry about," Flacco said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I'm trying to go out there and play good football. ... I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is. I hope he does develop. I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."

It now appears the two sides are in agreement about their roles.

Flacco will likely head into Week 1 as the starter after spending the rest of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. His job is to lead the team and help the Broncos get back to the playoffs after they went three straight years without a postseason berth.

Meanwhile, Lock will try to pick up what he can while working to become the team's starting quarterback further down the line.