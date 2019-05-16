Video: Blazers' CJ McCollum Meets Jennifer from 'I'm Trying Jennifer' Tweet

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It finally happened: Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum finally met the legendary Jennifer.

Back in August 2018, McCollum took to Twitter to address his stance on ring chasing in the NBA. A Golden State Warriors fan named Jennifer tweeted at the Blazers guard telling him to win a playoff game before he talked. That led to his iconic "Im trying Jennifer" response:

That exchange came just months after third-seeded Portland was swept out of the first round by the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Well, Portland has not only won a game this postseason, but it has made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Before the Trail Blazers took on the Warriors in Game 2 at Oracle Arena, McCollum and Jennifer had the chance to meet down on the court:

It has officially come full circle.

McCollum had been asked about Jennifer after the Trail Blazers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. He could only laugh as he said he "appreciate[s]" her, adding that she was a "legend":

McCollum will now have the opportunity to try to win a playoff game in front of Jennifer.