Video: Blazers' CJ McCollum Meets Jennifer from 'I'm Trying Jennifer' Tweet

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 12: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates their win against the Denver Nuggetts during Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on May 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It finally happened: Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum finally met the legendary Jennifer. 

Back in August 2018, McCollum took to Twitter to address his stance on ring chasing in the NBA. A Golden State Warriors fan named Jennifer tweeted at the Blazers guard telling him to win a playoff game before he talked. That led to his iconic "Im trying Jennifer" response:

That exchange came just months after third-seeded Portland was swept out of the first round by the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Well, Portland has not only won a game this postseason, but it has made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Before the Trail Blazers took on the Warriors in Game 2 at Oracle Arena, McCollum and Jennifer had the chance to meet down on the court:

It has officially come full circle.

McCollum had been asked about Jennifer after the Trail Blazers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. He could only laugh as he said he "appreciate[s]" her, adding that she was a "legend":

McCollum will now have the opportunity to try to win a playoff game in front of Jennifer.

Related

    How Can the Blazers Pull Off the Upset Over Golden State?

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    How Can the Blazers Pull Off the Upset Over Golden State?

    Blazer's Edge
    via Blazer's Edge

    Portland Looks Tired & Overmatched vs. Warriors

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Portland Looks Tired & Overmatched vs. Warriors

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Oakland Is Losing the Warriors, but Will Always Have Dame

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Oakland Is Losing the Warriors, but Will Always Have Dame

    Tim MacMahon
    via ESPN.com

    How the Warriors Preyed on Kanter’s Defense

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    How the Warriors Preyed on Kanter’s Defense

    Calvin Fong
    via ClutchPoints