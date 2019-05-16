Naz Reid on LSU HC Will Wade Allegedly Paying Him $300K: 'It Didn't Happen'

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

LSU center Naz Reid is trying to clear the air on his past ahead of the 2019 NBA draft.

Reid flat out denied the allegation when he was asked Thursday whether he was paid $300,000 to go to LSU by head coach Will Wade.

"It didn’t happen," he said, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. "There was no deal."

The accusation came from the recent trials into the corruption surrounding college basketball. Former Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson was shown on video discussing the recruitment of Reid and said LSU had $300,000 in place for the center, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Wade had also discussed potentially getting Richardson a job on his staff.

"I said listen, s--t, give me half that and I'll make sure he goes there," Richardson said on the recording.

Richardson pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery in federal court.

Meanwhile, Wade was suspended indefinitely surrounding potential violations into the recruitment of Javonte Smart but was eventually reinstated.

Reid has declared for the NBA draft and will hope he can move past this incident and have a long career at the professional level. According to ESPN, he is the No. 48 prospect in the 2019 class.