Browns Rumors: L.J. Scott Retires 2 Days After Signing Rookie Contract

On Monday, the Browns announced they had signed undrafted running back L.J. Scott out of Michigan State. On Thursday, Scott reportedly decided not to pursue an NFL career anymore.

"Source close to L.J. Scott tells me L.J. has decided to not play football and has left the Browns," WFMJ TV sports director Dana Balash tweeted. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot followed that up by reporting that the Browns have waived Scott.

The Youngstown, Ohio native also participated in the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp before landing a contract with the Browns.

Scott played four years at Michigan State and finished as the program's ninth all-time rusher with 2,855 yards. As a senior in 2018, the 6'1", 225-pound back only appeared in five games due to a nagging ankle injury.

In Scott's place, the Browns signed running back D'Ernest Johnson, who last played in the Alliance of American Football for the Orlando Apollos before the league went on hiatus in April. The 5'10", 208-pound left USF in 2017 as the school's all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 4,186, including 1,796 rushing.

Johnson will join a Browns running back group that includes Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson Jr. Hunt will miss the first half of the season while serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.