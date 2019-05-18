Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Money in the Bank 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Two briefcases will be up for grabs at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, scheduled for this Sunday on the WWE Network.

Once the new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank are crowned, the current champions will have to watch their backs, as their reigns could end at any given moment.

But before they reach that point, they must defend their titles, as Kofi Kingston will face Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins will battle AJ Styles and Becky Lynch will square off against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair.

Five other matches will also take place in what is shaping up to be a card with immense potential to make a lot of waves going forward as new rosters establish a proper footing after the chaos of the Superstar Shake-up and Wild Card Rule.

How is all of this going to work out and what is in store for the WWE Universe?

Let's break down the card and try to decipher where this is all leading.