Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Money in the Bank 2019May 18, 2019
Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Money in the Bank 2019
Two briefcases will be up for grabs at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, scheduled for this Sunday on the WWE Network.
Once the new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank are crowned, the current champions will have to watch their backs, as their reigns could end at any given moment.
But before they reach that point, they must defend their titles, as Kofi Kingston will face Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins will battle AJ Styles and Becky Lynch will square off against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair.
Five other matches will also take place in what is shaping up to be a card with immense potential to make a lot of waves going forward as new rosters establish a proper footing after the chaos of the Superstar Shake-up and Wild Card Rule.
How is all of this going to work out and what is in store for the WWE Universe?
Let's break down the card and try to decipher where this is all leading.
Match Card Lineup
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (featuring Ali, Andrade, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Sami Zayn)
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (featuring Bayley, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Natalya and Nikki Cross)
- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans
- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens
- Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
- Elias vs. Roman Reigns
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
- United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
- Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos
Though the card is always subject to change, this is the current lineup advertised for this year's Money in the Bank event, with predicted winners indicated in bold:
It is unlikely any more matches will be added to the show, but with numerous changes already reshaping the event over the past few weeks, there's no telling what WWE might alter just before the event starts.
With this group of matches in mind, let's take a closer look at what might happen at the show.
Kickoff Matches
To no surprise, the Cruiserweight Championship will be defended on the kickoff portion of the night, as 205 Live virtually always occupies the pre-show or isn't on the card at all.
Tony Nese will defend his title against Ariya Daivari, who has been undefeated so far in 2019. That isn't saying much, but it's the best attempt at making him a threat for Nese in a short time frame.
It won't amount to anything, though, as Nese is far too fresh of a champion to lose the belt on the first event after he captured the title at WrestleMania.
Nese is essentially guaranteed to win, but there are no sure bets with The Usos against Daniel Bryan and Rowan.
If the SmackDown Tag Team Championship is on the line, Bryan and Rowan will assuredly retain the titles. The Usos just moved over to Raw in the Superstar Shake-up and to undo that would also mean WWE would move Naomi back to the blue brand, too.
That would also negate the feud going on between The Usos and The Revival on Monday nights, so there's no way they can become SmackDown's tag team champions again.
In fact, if the belts are up for grabs, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson may be the reason why The Usos lose, as they could cause a distraction or interfere and help Rowan and Bryan win.
However, if this is a non-title match, the situation completely changes. The Usos could win the match without having the responsibility of being the new champions.
United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio barely had a match at WrestleMania, but their feud over the United States Championship will continue here and pick up where they had left off.
Since Mysterio's son Dominic was brought back into the mix, it seems as though WWE will be executing the original plan for WrestleMania at Money in the Bank. But what is that plan?
For the most part, Dominic's involvement spells out three possible finishes to this match.
If Joe is scheduled to retain the title, he may attack Dominic to throw Mysterio's concentration in that direction and capitalizing on his emotions.
On the other hand, there's a very slight chance Joe keeps the United States title as a direct result from Dominic helping him out. A heel turn on his father could be exactly the surprise WWE is hoping to pull off to wow audiences and get viewers to tune in to see what happens next.
But more than likely, if Dominic is going to get involved in any physical capacity, he will help his father capture the title by creating some kind of distraction that hinders The Samoan Submission Machine.
More than anything, the key to this match is to watch what Dominic's role will be, so whatever WWE has planned for him going forward will dictate the winner. Since there have been no seeds of dissension between he and Mysterio, the more likely pick is for a new champion to be crowned.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon and Elias vs. Roman Reigns
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon dates back to the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, so their steel cage match together will more than likely be the culmination of their feud.
Along the way, McMahon has started to shift a lot of his attention away from The Miz and onto Roman Reigns, who hit Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch for having touted Elias as the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history.
This crossover between The Miz and Reigns against McMahon and Elias has incorporated a lot of other heels to help McMahon, such as Bobby Lashley and The B-Team. Those Superstars could certainly interfere to help Elias and McMahon win, and it's safe to say they'll only be victorious with aid from the outside.
However, all signs point to Reigns vs. McMahon at Super ShowDown, which would seem to indicate Reigns will at least win to keep the feud going. The Big Dog winning a match is no surprise, too, as he wins more than he loses.
A win would make more sense for The Miz, too, since he'll be moving on from this storyline to feud with someone else. Losing both at Money in the Bank and WrestleMania would be counterproductive, whereas a win would give him momentum for his new spot on Raw.
Look for The Miz and Reigns to be victorious and for Reigns to keep feuding with McMahon for another few weeks after this.
Women's Ladder Match and Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship Matches
The downside of holding two titles at the same time is that Becky Lynch will have to pull double duty by defending both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair.
That will put her at a disadvantage going into the second match, as her opponent will be fresh and she'll be spent.
Between those two, if she's going to lose, there's more of a chance she'll be beaten by Flair, who has held more titles than any woman on the roster. In comparison, Evans is an unproven entity WWE may not be willing to trust with a belt quite yet.
However, even if Lynch is lucky enough to retain both titles, she'll also have the looming threat of the Money in the Bank briefcase possibly coming into play for a third match.
Fans of The Man should be nervous if her second title defense is for the belt that the Money in the Bank winner can challenge for, as Lynch would be more than vulnerable and ripe to be cashed in on.
For that matter, there's nothing stopping Evans or Flair from winning either title, only to have it snatched away from them from the new Ms. Money in the Bank just the same.
As far as who that may be, watch out for Bayley. She's long overdue for a heel turn and could steal the SmackDown title away from Becky Two Belts, or stay a babyface and ruin Flair's party if she manages to beat Lynch.
Men's Ladder Match, WWE Championship Match and Universal Championship Match
Having just become champions at WrestleMania, it's hard to imagine Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston losing either of their titles at Money in the Bank.
The appeal for Rollins vs. AJ Styles is in the quality of the match, rather than the title being in danger. Fans will be pleased no matter who wins, as both are babyfaces.
With Super ShowDown coming up and Brock Lesnar scheduled to appear, it seems obvious he will face Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch for the Universal Championship. Rollins must retain here in order for that to happen, so that rules out a cash-in, too.
Regarding the WWE Championship and the idea of Kevin Owens dethroning Kingston, it would be far too much of a downer for The New Day's celebration of positivity to end so quickly.
In order for Kingston to not be looked at as a paper champion, he has to hold the belt much longer than just one month. He can't drop it at his first pay-per-view defense, even to someone as capable of being a great champion like Owens or anyone in the ladder match.
Just because both champions are safe for now doesn't mean they won't eventually lose to Mr. Money in the Bank next month or so, though, so WWE must plan ahead to make the right choice.
Out of the eight Superstars competing for the briefcase, the two who stand the best chance to win are Andrade for SmackDown and Drew McIntyre for Raw.
Picking between those two is incredibly hard, as it depends on whether WWE wants to go with a sure bet of McIntyre as champion or if the game plan is to use the briefcase to push Andrade that extra little bit he needs to become a main-eventer.
If WWE is patient, Andrade is the better option, as his cash-in and title win will mean much more in the months to come, but don't count out McIntyre as a fallback option for a new champion on Raw at any point with or without the briefcase.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.