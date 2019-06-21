Jaylen Hands to Nets: Brooklyn's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets drafted former UCLA point guard Jaylen Hands with the 56th pick in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday.

Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Caris LeVert, SG: $1.9M (2020)

Dzanan Musa, SG: $1.8M (2022)

Jarrett Allen, C: $2M (2021)

Joe Harris, SG: $8M (2020)

Rodions Kurucs, SF: $1.7M (2022)

Shabazz Napier, PG: $1.9M (2020)

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $11.5M (2022)

Taurean Prince, SF: $2.7M (2020)

Treveon Graham, SG: $1.6M (2020)

Nic Claxton, C: N/A

Jaylen Hands, G: N/A

Free Agents

Alan Williams, PF: UFA

D'Angelo Russell, PG: RFA

DeMarre Carroll, SF: UFA

Ed Davis, PF: UFA

Jared Dudley, SF: UFA

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, SF: RFA

Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

The 6'3", 180-pound floor general averaged 14.2 points on 41.3 percent shooting, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals during his sophomore campaign. The ex-Bruin led the Pac-12 in dimes.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman said Hands is an "improved playmaker" with a "consistent three-ball."

Ben Parker of NBADraft.net compared the 20-year-old to former NBA combo guard Brandon Jennings, who averaged 14.1 points in nine NBA seasons.

Parker also praised Hands' explosiveness, confidence, shooting and quickness among other traits. He noted his defense, ball-handling and decision-making as areas to improve.

Hands and the Bruins struggled en route to a 17-16 record and seventh-place Pac-12 finish last season, but that shouldn't be held against him.

UCLA was a team in turmoil last year after head coach Steve Alford was relieved of his duties 13 games into the season, leaving his former players in a tough spot to close the year.

Hands may have an uphill climb to stick with an NBA roster after being drafted in the second round, but the 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American has shown enough potential to excel on the professional level.