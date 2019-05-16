Broncos Rookies Drew Lock, Noah Fant Uninjured After LAX Airport Shuttle Crashes

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock takes part in drills during an NFL football organized training activity session at the team's headquarters Monday, May 13, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos rookies Drew Lock and Noah Fant were involved in a shuttle crash at LAX airport but came away fine, according to TMZ Sports.

"The shuttle hit something; it was wild," Lock said of the collision.

Fortunately, both players were able to laugh it off while discussing the incident.

"It was pretty hard," Lock said. But he added, "We've taken worse hits."

These were two of the team's top picks in the 2019 draft. Fant was the 20th overall selection, and the tight end will likely have a significant role early in his first season.

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round at No. 42 overall, one spot after they took offensive tackle Dalton Risner. Lock was the fourth quarterback off the board behind Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins.

While Denver will likely go into next season with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, the prospect out of Missouri has a chance to be the team's face down the line.

Let's hope their future travels go more smoothly.

Related

    John Elway Knows Why Joe Flacco Is In Town

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    John Elway Knows Why Joe Flacco Is In Town

    Poch de la Rosa
    via ClutchPoints

    Broncos Top Rookies Okay After Airport Shuttle Crash

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Broncos Top Rookies Okay After Airport Shuttle Crash

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Succession Plan Models for Drew Lock

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    5 Succession Plan Models for Drew Lock

    Predominantly Orange
    via Predominantly Orange

    Drew Lock: Flacco’s Taught Me a Lot So Far

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Drew Lock: Flacco’s Taught Me a Lot So Far

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk