Broncos Rookies Drew Lock, Noah Fant Uninjured After LAX Airport Shuttle Crashes

Denver Broncos rookies Drew Lock and Noah Fant were involved in a shuttle crash at LAX airport but came away fine, according to TMZ Sports.

"The shuttle hit something; it was wild," Lock said of the collision.

Fortunately, both players were able to laugh it off while discussing the incident.

"It was pretty hard," Lock said. But he added, "We've taken worse hits."

These were two of the team's top picks in the 2019 draft. Fant was the 20th overall selection, and the tight end will likely have a significant role early in his first season.

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round at No. 42 overall, one spot after they took offensive tackle Dalton Risner. Lock was the fourth quarterback off the board behind Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins.

While Denver will likely go into next season with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, the prospect out of Missouri has a chance to be the team's face down the line.

Let's hope their future travels go more smoothly.