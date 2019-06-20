De'Andre Hunter to Hawks: Atlanta's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks selected Virginia Cavaliers guard De'Andre Hunter with the fourth overall pick of the 2019 draft Thursday.

Technically, Hunter is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the No. 4 selection was part of Los Angeles' trade package to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. The Hawks then acquired the pick Thursday night, per Wojnarowski.

Here's a look at how Hunter fits into Atlanta's roster:

Hawks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Alex Len, C: $4.3M (2020)

Allen Crabbe, SG: $18.7M (2020)

DeAndre' Bembry, SF: $1.8M (2020)

Jaylen Adams, PG: $0.8M (2020)

John Collins, PF: $2.3M (2021)

Kent Bazemore, SG: $17.5M (2020)

Kevin Huerter, SG: $2.3M (2022)

Miles Plumlee, C: $12.5M (2020)

Omari Spellman, PF: $1.8M (2022)

Trae Young, PG: $5.8M (2022)

Solomon Hill: $12M (2020)

De'Andre Hunter: $5.9M (2023)

Free Agents

Alex Poythress, SF: RFA

Dewayne Dedmon, C: UFA

Isaac Humphries, C: RFA

Justin Anderson, SG: RFA

Vince Carter, SG: UFA

The 21-year-old's star rose quickly over the course of the 2018-19 season.

He redshirted his first year at Virginia in 2016-17 and came off the bench for the team in 2017-18, averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

With the graduation of Devon Hall, Hunter had a clear path to the starting rotation and capitalized on his increased role. The sophomore was second on the team in scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.1 boards per game). He also shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc despite attempting nearly twice as many three-pointers.

Hunter saved his best performance for the national title game. He had 27 points and nine rebounds and shot 4-of-5 on three-pointers in Virginia's 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech.

Although he showed his value as a scorer at Virginia, Wasserman wrote in April his defense could be an even bigger asset at the next level:

"Hunter, whose body—6'7", 225 lbs, 7'2" wingspan—nearly mirrors Kawhi Leonard's (6'7", 230 lbs, 7'3" wingspan), helped hold projected top-10 pick Jarrett Culver to 5-of-22 shooting. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year looks ready to compete physically at the NBA level, but he also possesses the IQ to make reads and adjustments."

Wasserman had listed Hunter among the most NBA-ready prospects in the 2019 draft class alongside the likes of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

This was widely seen as a one-player draft, with Williamson the clear crown jewel at the top of the board. For some, Ja Morant was in a class of his own as well, below the Duke star but above the rest of the field.

Hunter represents an excellent consolation prize for the Hawks. He can do a bit of everything on the floor, and he has the size and athleticism to defend multiple positions.

Fans may not have seen the full extent of his scoring capabilities either since he was stuck in Virginia's glacial offense. The team ranked last in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.com.

Hunter's defense is a particularly good fit for Atlanta, which ranked 28th in defensive rating (113.0), per NBA.com. He joins what is one of the more intriguing young rosters in the league.

