De'Andre Hunter's 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Analysis of Hawks Pick

The Atlanta Hawks have selected De'Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick of the 2019 NBA draft. The Hawks acquired this pick as part of a trade earlier on Thursday with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hunter stamped an exclamation point on a breakout sophomore year by scoring 27 points to lift Virginia to a win in the national title game. On watch lists to start the season after a promising freshman campaign, he capitalized on the extra attention, strengthening his draft case as one of the surest bets in the field.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'7"

Weight: 225 pounds

Wingspan: 7'2"

Pro comparison: OG Anunoby

Offensive strengths

Hunter, who possesses a solid frame for either forward spot, buried 43.8 percent of his three-pointers. He made 48.3 percent of his guarded catch-and-shoot chances and figures to continue working as a spot-up floor-spacer. Hunter can also attack closeouts in straight lines, and he did make some improvements this year as a shot-creator, having finished in the 75th percentile as an isolation scorer and 88th percentile on post-ups. Inside the arc, he likes to operate from the shorter corners and elbows as a face-up weapon.

Offensive weaknesses

Despite shooting with accuracy, he only attempted 2.8 threes in 32.5 minutes per game, and the three-ball is expected to be his most valued offensive skill. He's also still not overly advanced working one-on-one from the wings. If Hunter can't match his shooting numbers from Virginia, it's difficult to pinpoint how much offense he'll be able to contribute, particularly given his average athleticism and limited playmaking (2.0 assists per game).

Defensive outlook

With lateral foot speed, a strong upper body and long arms, Hunter helped shut down Jarrett Culver in the national championship. He'll be tasked with doing the same to opposing scorers at the next level. Coaches will also value his versatility as a defender who can switch onto any position. It's worth noting he only averaged 3.7 defensive rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, potentially worrisome indicators for a 21-year-old. But the eye test still detects a defensive asset for his lockdown potential and switchability.

Rookie-year projections

Advanced physically with enough tools and awareness to defend right away, Hunter should be a rotation player as a rookie. He shouldn't be counted on for major scoring production in 2019-20, however. Hunter will likely spend most of his minutes spotting up, and he'll earn himself opportunities by cutting and crashing the glass.

Projected role: Three-and-D role player

Turning 22 in December, Hunter isn't considered an upside pick in the draft. Shooting and defense prop up his floor and suggest he's a low-risk fit for any lineup. Like Anunoby, Hunter figures to play mostly an off-ball role on offense while being valued most for his potential to lock up opposing wings and forwards. He projects as a three-and-D wing, and only a major transformation in terms of shot-creation will allow him to bust through that ceiling.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports Reference.