NFL Rumors: Ex-Bears LB Pernell McPhee, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have turned to a familiar face in their attempt to add pass-rushing depth for next season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pernell McPhee agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Ravens after spending last season with the Washington Redskins.

McPhee started his career in Baltimore as a fifth-round draft pick in 2011. The 30-year-old spent four seasons with the organization, winning a Super Bowl in 2012 and setting a career high with 7.5 sacks in 2014.

Following the 2014 season, McPhee signed a five-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He dealt with injuries and inconsistent performance before being released in February 2018.

Pro Football Focus ranked McPhee as the No. 13 3-4 outside linebacker in 2017 (h/t NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay).

Washington took a chance on McPhee last year. He played sporadically in 13 games, failing to record a sack in a season for the first time in his career.

Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season, left the Ravens as free agents. McPhee knows Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale well and shouldn't have any issues adjusting to the scheme.