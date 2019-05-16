NFL Rumors: Patrick Peterson Reportedly Suspended 6 Games for Positive PED Test

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

NFC cornerback Patrick Peterson in action during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly be without one of their best players and defensive leaders for a significant portion of the 2019 season.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported cornerback Patrick Peterson was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Schefter noted the eight-time Pro Bowler dropped his appeal and will be suspended for six games.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

