NFL Rumors: Patrick Peterson Reportedly Suspended 6 Games for Positive PED Test

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly be without one of their best players and defensive leaders for a significant portion of the 2019 season.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported cornerback Patrick Peterson was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Schefter noted the eight-time Pro Bowler dropped his appeal and will be suspended for six games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

