Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Possible Lighter Workload: 'I Haven't Worn Down Yet'

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't see any reason for his workload to be reduced as he heads into his fourth season.

"I haven't worn down yet," Elliott told reporters about touching the ball less.

The topic came up because Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown told reporters they need to incorporate other players into the fold to help sustain Elliott.

"I think it's important for us as an organization to make sure that we can maximize his ability to help us go out and win championships," Brown said. "The way to do that is to take a little off of him. We've got to make sure we take care of that guy."

