Alexa Bliss Removed from WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match with Injury

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

WWE announced Thursday that Alexa Bliss has been removed from the women's Money in the Bank ladder match scheduled for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

As part of the announcement, WWE noted that Bliss is not medically cleared to compete, adding that a "suitable replacement" will be announced.

Bliss missed nearly five months of in-ring action from 2018 into early 2019 after reportedly suffering "multiple concussions."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

