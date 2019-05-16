Alexa Bliss Removed from WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match with Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Alexa Bliss arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

WWE announced Thursday that Alexa Bliss has been removed from the women's Money in the Bank ladder match scheduled for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

As part of the announcement, WWE noted that Bliss is not medically cleared to compete, adding that a "suitable replacement" will be announced.

Bliss missed nearly five months of in-ring action from 2018 into early 2019 after reportedly suffering "multiple concussions."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

