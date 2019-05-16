Report: Liz Cambage Traded to Aces from Wings for Moriah Jefferson, More

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Aces are going to have one of the best frontcourts in the entire WNBA.

According to ESPN.com, the Aces acquired Liz Cambage via trade from the Dallas Wings in exchange for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and Las Vegas' first two picks in the 2020 WNBA draft.

This means the 6'8" Cambage will team with reigning Rookie of the Year, 6'4" A'ja Wilson, in the Aces frontcourt in a daunting scenario for opposing bigs.

ESPN noted Cambage requested a trade from Dallas in January and preferred to go to Los Angeles before being open to this deal.

She is one of the best players in the league and was the runner-up to the Seattle Storm's Brenna Stewart in MVP voting last year. Cambage averaged 23.0 points and 9.7 boards a night last season and set an individual game record with 53 points against the New York Liberty.

As for the Wings' haul, Jefferson bolsters the backcourt while Harrison will join the frontcourt rotation.

There are health concerns with each, as the Associated Press (h/t USA Today) noted Jefferson played just 16 games last season and suffered a knee injury in 2017. Harrison missed her rookie season with a knee injury and sat out the 2018 campaign for health reasons.

Las Vegas landed the headliner in this trade and figures to make a leap after missing the playoffs by a single game last year. Its season opener is Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx.