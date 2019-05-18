Indy 500 Qualifying 2019: Weekend Race Schedule, TV Coverage and Live Stream

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is just around the corner, so it's time for the drivers to qualify for the 2019 Indy 500 on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the race on May 26.

Thirty-three cars will take to the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday to earn their place on the grid.

The following day, the three slowest cars will battle it out in the Last Row Shootout to determine their order, as will the nine quickest in the Fast Nine Shootout.

Here's the complete schedule for the weekend, complete with viewing information:

Saturday, May 18

Qualifying, 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)

Sunday, May 19

Last Row Shootout Qualifying, 12:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Fast Nine Shootout Qualifying, 1:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Indy 500 Practice, 3:15 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

NBC Sports will also provide live-streaming coverage throughout the weekend.

With the race fast approaching, anticipation is building for the 103rd running of the Indy 500:

The run-up to qualifying has already been an eventful one.

Former Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso suffered a spectacular crash on Wednesday, but fortunately he walked away unhurt:

The Spaniard, who has already won the other two legs of motorsport's Triple Crown—the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans—discussed the crash:

Reigning champion Will Power was almost involved in a collision himself, but his incredible reflexes spared him from crashing into Felix Rosenqvist after the rookie spun into a wall:

Power, who improved on his runner-up place in 2015 to win last year, is bidding to become the sixth driver to successfully defend the title in the 500-mile race.

He got his practice off to a strong start, setting the fastest speed of 229.745 miles per hour on the first day.

The Australian has taken pole on two occasions already this season from five races, in St. Petersburg and Austin, but he is yet to win.

Among his main competitors in qualifying will be Scott Dixon and Ed Carpenter, who have each taken pole at the Indy 500 on three occasions.

Dixon won from pole in 2008 and also started top of the grid in 2015 and 2017; Carpenter took pole last year, having done so back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

One of the two has topped qualifying in five of the last six races, so they are drivers to keep a close eye on this weekend.