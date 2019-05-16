Peyton Royce, Billie Kay 'Didn't See' Sasha Banks or Bayley Upset Despite Rumors

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Amid rumors that Sasha Banks and Bayley were unhappy about dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay said Wednesday that they didn't witness a negative reaction from The Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

The IIconics won the titles in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania that also included the teams of Sasha and Bayley, Natalya and Beth Phoenix, and Nia Jax and Tamina. With the win, Royce and Kay ended The Boss 'n' Hug Connection's title reign at 49 days.

In an interview with Konstantinos Lianos of Express, Royce said she didn't see any signs of Sasha and Bayley having an issue with the title change:

"Immediately after the match, we were all in tears, all crying. Just filled with emotion. We got pictures together, which we then posted on our Instagram. I mean, I know there's all these rumors going around, and we didn't see anything. Everyone was super happy and excited for us. The rumors to us is [that] we didn't see anything that we're hearing."

Kay added: "We had a great experience with them, and it holds a really special place in our hearts. You can find them [pictures]; we're all embracing each other."

Banks has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) that she attempted to quit WWE after feeling "blindsided" by the decision to have her and Bayley drop the titles.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet later reported that Sasha and Bayley were "laying on the floor of the locker room on [WrestleMania] Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles."

Mikaze, Banks' husband and a WWE costume designer, denied there was ever a tantrum:

While the real story has yet to be told, Sasha did post a photo of herself, Bayley, Royce and Kay smiling backstage following the match, which suggests any anger The Boss might have had was not directed toward The IIconics.

There was a great deal of buzz and excitement when WWE announced the formation of the Women's Tag Team Championships, and when Sasha and Bayley won them at Elimination Chamber, it was widely assumed they would enjoy a long and fruitful title reign.

Instead, they were instantly put into a program with Jax and Tamina that did little to increase interest in the titles, and then they lost the belts in their second major title defense at WrestleMania.

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Bayley was moved from Raw to SmackDown, while Banks is still listed as part of the Raw roster.

Should Sasha return to action for WWE on Raw, that would suggest The Boss 'n' Hug Connection is officially over.

Meanwhile, The IIconics have been appearing on both Raw and SmackDown as the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, but their reign may not last much longer either since the dominant team of Asuka and Kairi Sane has set their sights on the titles.

