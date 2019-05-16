WWE Rumors: Triple H 'Frustrated' with Vince McMahon, Creative

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H is reportedly "very frustrated" by the landscape on WWE's main roster currently.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Triple H is said to be the "most frustrated person backstage" at Raw and SmackDown Live on a weekly basis.

Meltzer reported a source told him that Triple H believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is too open to suggestions, which has resulted in "watering down" the original ideas.

Triple H reportedly feels that McMahon is receiving input from too many people, as WWE's creative team has ballooned to include nearly 40 writers, per Meltzer.

Ratings have plummeted for both Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks, and while there may be no easy fix for it, improved creative may be the first step.

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Tuesday's SmackDown had a historically bad rating:

Last month, Raw set an all-time low for viewership among non-holiday shows with just 2.158 million viewers April 29, per Middleton.

There is added pressure on WWE to turn things around from a ratings perspective with SmackDown set to move from USA Network to Fox in the fall. Even with WWE's poor ratings, though, it landed a $1 billion deal with Fox.

Competition is also on the way in the form of All Elite Wrestling, which announced Wednesday that it agreed to a deal with WarnerMedia to begin airing a weekly show on TNT later this year. AEW will also stream content on B/R Live.

A strong showing at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view could be the first step toward recouping some viewership, and the card looks good on paper. There are two Money in the Bank ladder matches, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens, and Becky Lynch in two separate matches against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).