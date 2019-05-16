NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Lakers

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

After a few months of relative quiet on the NBA trade front, the rumors are picking up again with most teams preparing for the 2019-20 season.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis is once again in the spotlight as the prized possession of the trade market.

Tuesday's NBA draft lottery produced a new angle to the Davis saga, as the Pelicans were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and the right to select Duke's Zion Williamson.

The lottery also reignited another set of rumors. With Memphis earning the No. 2 pick and the ability to take Murray State point guard Ja Morant, the Grizzlies could be more inclined to trade Mike Conley.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers landed beneath the Pelicans and Grizzlies in the lottery, and there is always a possibility both of the high-profile teams are in the mix for the top stars this summer.

Latest NBA Trade Rumblings

Anthony Davis

Directly after the Pelicans won the NBA draft lottery, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Davis' stance on a trade has not changed.

Before any deal gets done, the Pelicans will try their hardest to keep Davis to play alongside Williamson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin wants to convince Davis to stay.

But Griffin still has work to do to convince Davis to remain in New Orleans, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory.

Staying in New Orleans might not seem like the best idea in Davis' mind right now, but he could develop something special with Williamson.

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Combining Davis, Williamson and Jrue Holiday together could allow the Pelicans to jump into the mix of contenders in the Western Conference.

Williamson's ability to get to the rim would complement Davis' offensive strengths, and on defense, the Pelicans would have a pair of elite rim protectors.

If Davis can't be convinced to stay, the Pelicans might be able to get a lottery pick in exchange for the big man depending on which team they trade with.

If New York is interested, the Pelicans would be wise to go after the No. 3 pick to team Williamson and R.J. Barrett together.

But until the Pelicans get a concrete answer from Davis, all they can do is try to convince him to stay.

Mike Conley

Conley's name was in the middle of the rumor mill before the NBA trade deadline, but the Grizzlies could not get a deal done.

But the wheels could start turning more now that the Grizzlies can secure Morant with the No. 2 pick.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Utah Jazz are expected to make a push for Conley in the offseason.

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Utah was in the mix for Conley at the deadline, but it could not get a deal in place to bring him over for the postseason push.

Memphis could get a return for Conley that would bolster the young core led by Morant and Jaren Jackson, or it could wait until the trade deadline so that Morant could learn for part of the 2019-20 season under Conley.

The Grizzlies appear to be in good shape either way since they should get a decent return for Conley and are set for the future with Morant.

Pelicans Not Interested In Trading With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers would love to have Davis in their squad to complement LeBron James, but that does not appear likely.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans do not have interest in dealing Davis to the Lakers.

"From what I understand, the Pelicans are not interested in making a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers," Windhorst said on ESPN.

It makes sense for the Pelicans to trade out of conference because they are trying to avoid helping another team in the West build up to be a contender.

The Lakers would have to mortgage most of their young core in order to please the Pelicans, but if New Orleans' stance remains the same, it could actually benefit the Lakers.

By keeping Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball in house, the Lakers can continue to progress with the addition of the No. 4 pick and a key free-agent signing or two.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.