The Usos Beat Daniel Bryan and Rowan at WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Kick-Off Show

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos defeated SmackDown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan at Money in the Bank on Sunday.

The teams have done battle on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks dating back to a match for the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Championships after The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish them.

Shane McMahon initially seemed poised to hand the titles over to Bryan and Rowan, but as part of the Wild Card Rule, The Usos showed up and challenged them to a match for the championships instead.

Bryan accepted, and although The Usos fought valiantly and nearly won the straps on a few occasions, The Beard and Rowan managed to prevail as the new SmackDown tag team champions.

Their rivalry continued on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live as part of a bigger storyline. McMahon, Elias, Bryan and Rowan joined forces in an effort to attack Roman Reigns and The Miz, but The Usos ran down to make the save.

McMahon then set up a handicap match pitting himself, Elias, Bryan and Rowan against Reigns and The Usos with The Miz banned from ringside.

McMahon, Elias, Bryan and Rowan won the match, but The Usos weren't ready to back down, which led to a rematch against Bryan and Rowan at Money in the Bank.

Although the SmackDown tag team titles were not on the line, it was still a highly anticipated match since the teams proved they had good chemistry during the championship match on the blue brand.

A true contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships has yet to emerge, while The Usos haven't done much on Raw since the Superstar Shake-up aside from comedy segments with The Revival, so Sunday's match was a good way to get two quality teams on the Money in the Bank card.

Another win over The Usos would have given Bryan and Rowan further credibility, but this could set the stage for a lengthy and dominant rivalry since there are few other teams on the blue brand that could truly be considered a threat.

