NBA Mock Draft 2019: Latest Projections for Marquee 1st-Round Prospects

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The shock from the results of Tuesday's NBA draft lottery is finally starting to fade away.

Reality has set in that the New Orleans Pelicans have the No. 1 pick and the right to change their franchise by selecting Duke freshman Zion Williamson.

While the Pelicans are in line to take the best prospect in the draft class, they are not the only team who could walk away from June 20 with a franchise-changing pick.

Memphis should be able to take its point guard of the future, and despite suffering disappointment at the lottery, the New York Knicks could come away with a pick that drastically improves their play.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: R.J. Barrett, F, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, F, Duke

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky

15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, G, Washington

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Talen Horton-Tucker, F, Iowa State

28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: KZ Okpala, F, Stanford

Grizzlies Reportedly Set On Morant

The first big decision of the 2019 NBA draft falls to Memphis, who has to choose between Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, the Grizzlies front office has locked in on selecting Morant at No. 2.

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Selecting the Murray State point guard makes plenty of sense from Memphis' perspective.

The Grizzlies can take Morant has the heir to Mike Conley at point guard, which opens the door for a possible Conley trade in the offseason.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, multiple sources believe the Utah Jazz will make a run at Conley this summer.

If the Grizzlies get a good offer from the Jazz, or any other team interested in Conley, they have more freedom to make the deal with a replacement for him secured.

Morant should be a nice complement for 2018 first-round pick Jaren Jackson Jr., as the two could form a formidable inside-outside duo.

The sophomore out of Murray State impressed with his ability to cut into the lane and score, as well as distribute from the point, during the men's college basketball season.

With Morant, Jackson and whichever players the Grizzlies get back in a potential deal for Conley, they will have a solid core to build around for the coming years.

Lakers Sit In Interesting Spot At No. 4

The most intriguing pick of the first round could be the fourth overall selection.

Since the top three picks appear to be set in place, the Los Angeles Lakers will be left to either select one of a handful of solid wing players or use the No. 4 pick as part of a trade.

The options available at No. 4 should be intriguing to the Lakers brass, as Jarrett Culver and De'Andre Hunter both proved throughout the NCAA men's basketball tournament how valuable they can be at the next level.

Matt York/Associated Press

Adding a strong shooter like Culver would provide depth behind Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma. Hunter is the better defender of the two and he could be seen as a valuable piece to the Lakers roster as a lock down defensive player off the bench.

Then there is the possibility of the Lakers using the No. 4 pick as part of a trade to lure a superstar to Los Angeles to play alongside LeBron James.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka called the fourth selection a powerful asset when talking after the draft lottery, according to team beat writer Mike Trudell.

Staying at No. 4 would give the Lakers more depth and allow them to keep money aside for free agents.

However, bringing in an impact rookie might not be the difference-maker the Lakers are looking for to break into a crowded field of contenders in the Western Conference.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.