NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings Following 2019 Draft Lottery

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The order for the 2019 NBA draft is set.

While it's impossible to know precisely who will move where, there appears to be a pretty clear picture of which players will be selected at the very top. Prospects like Duke's Zion Williamson and Murray State's Ja Morant appear to be future franchise cornerstones and will almost certainly be off the board within the first few picks.

With the draft lottery in the rear view, we also know which teams could use high draft picks as trade ammunition.

Trades are a big part of every NBA offseason, and now that it's been established teams such as the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers hold top-five selections, we could see some movement on the market.

What kind of movement, though? Let's dig into some of the latest NBA trade buzz.

First, here's an updated look at the first-round draft order.

2019 NBA Draft Order

1. New Orleans Pelicans

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. New York Knicks

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Phoenix Suns

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Mavericks)

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Miami Heat

14. Boston Celtics (via Kings)

15. Detroit Pistons

16. Orlando Magic

17. Brooklyn Nets

18. Indiana Pacers

19. San Antonio Spurs

20. Boston Celtics (via Clippers)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Boston Celtics

23. Utah Jazz

24. Philadelphia 76ers

25. Portland Trail Blazers

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets)

28. Golden State Warriors

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)

30. Milwaukee Bucks

Pelicans Not Interested in Dealing Davis to the Lakers

One of the biggest names on the trade market is New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis—who has made his desire for a trade quite public.

The Lakers are one of the many teams interested in acquiring the 26-year-old and now have the fourth overall pick to leverage.

Unfortunately for those in Los Angeles, it doesn't appear that the fourth pick will be enough to get New Orleans to pull the trigger on a deal. The Pelicans rebuffed L.A.'s offer before the trade deadline and are still not interested in trading Davis to the Lakers.

"The Pelicans are not interested in making a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Jump (h/t Chris Montano of House of Highlights).

While the addition of the fourth overall pick does potentially make Los Angeles' offer more attractive, the Pelicans do not need to deal Davis in order to end up with a top selection.

Despite just a six percent chance of landing the first overall pick in the lottery, the Pelicans did so and will now have their choice from among this year's collegiate prospects.

Jazz Still Interested in Mike Conley

While the Pelicans were the big winners of the draft lottery, the Memphis Grizzlies did quite well for themselves. They also faced long odds yet wound up with the second overall pick—which the team appears ready to use on Morant.

If the Grizzlies do draft the 19-year-old, it would allow them to potentially trade away point guard Mike Conley for other assets.

The Utah Jazz tried to acquire Conley before the trade deadline but were unsuccessful. With a possible window opening again, they are expected to make another push for the 12-year veteran.

"Multiple league sources said this week that the Jazz are expected to make another push for him after failing to land him prior to the deadline," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote.

While not as spicy as a Davis-to-L.A. trade, a deal sending Conley to Utah is one more likely to get done in the offseason.

Bulls Looking to Trade Seventh Pick

In what turned out to be a wacky draft lottery, several long-shot teams landed in the top five, while some teams with "good" odds essentially got hosed.

The Phoenix Suns had a 14 percent chance to land the first overall pick, while the Chicago Bulls had a 12.5 percent chance. They fell to picks No. 6 and 7, respectively.

In a draft that is widely considered weak outside of Williamson, Morant and Duke's RJ Barrett, this means disappointment for Suns and Bulls fans.

Chicago, for one, has already made it known that the seventh overall pick is up for grabs, according to Cody Westerlund of 760 The Score:

The Bulls aren't likely to land a player with true star potential at No. 7 and would prefer to leverage the pick for an established veteran instead. This isn't surprising, as there's no guarantee that the seventh overall pick would provide any immediate help to the franchise.