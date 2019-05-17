NASCAR All-Star Race 2019: Format, Start Time, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will take place on Saturday, as the Cup Series heads for the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

One of two races taking place on Saturday―the other being the Monster Energy Open―the All-Star Race provides a break of the regular season ahead of next week's Coca-Cola 600, also taking place in Concord.

FS1 will provide full coverage of the race, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Here is a look at the TV schedule (Time, Event):

5 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Open

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Monster Energy Open

7 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race

8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

Per Angela Campell of Speedway Media, the format of this year's race will see four stages of 30, 20, 20 and 15 laps, respectively. Only green flags will count in the final stage, with Overtime rules in effect.

If there is a restart with less than two laps to go, there will be no limit on attempts to ensure a finish under green-flag conditions.

The driver lineup won't be set until the conclusion of the Monster Energy Open, as that race provides a final avenue to qualify for the All-Star Race. The winner of each of the three stages in the Open will qualify.

The All-Star Race is open to drivers who have won a points-paying race in 2018 or 2019, full-time drivers who have won an All-Star Race in the past or former NASCAR Cup Series champions.

Jimmie Johnson―who has four All-Star Race wins―, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano make up the list of active drivers who have won the race, per Campbell.

NBC Sports removed Kyle Busch from the top spot of their power rankings for the first time since Atlanta, with the in-form Chase Elliott the new leader:

Busch's last win came at the Food City 500, the eighth race of the season, and he has 11 top-10 finishes through the first 12 races of the regular season.

He had a nightmare outing at the Digital Ally 400 last week, however, finishing in 30th place.

Late contact played a role:

Elliot has three straight top-five finishes, led the most laps in two of the last three races and took the win in the GEICO 500. He's moved up to fourth place in the overall standings, behind leader Logano, Busch and Harvick.