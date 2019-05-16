Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Andrade, Sheamus and More

2 of 3

Matt Boone of Rajah.com reported Sheamus may be forced to consider retirement as injuries mount.

The report stated Sheamus is suffering from spinal stenosis, an injury WWE Hall of Famers such as Edge and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin suffered from, and also experienced a concussion on the April 9 episode of SmackDown Live.

"With WWE breaking up The Bar by moving Cesaro to the Raw brand, and due to the fact that the company has not disclosed the specific nature of the injury, there has been growing concern that Sheamus, who just turned 41 years old in January, could be forced into retirement," Boone reported.

Sheamus has been one of the workhorses of WWE since 2015, appearing on both Raw and SmackDown and consistently delivering strong in-ring performances in singles and tag team action. The Celtic Warrior's physical style and willingness to bump as much as he does for a guy of his size has to take a toll on the body, and if the specifics of this report are accurate, it is no surprise that the wear and tear of the grueling mat game have taken their toll.

It remains to be seen what awaits Sheamus, but one can only hope he is healthy before he decides to set foot inside the squared circle again.

If he decides to wrestle again.