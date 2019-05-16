Preakness 2019: Updated Predictions, Betting Lines and Post Time

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Thirteen horses will leave the posts at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday evening, but only one will emerge as the winner of this year's Preakness Stakes.

Although there's no Triple Crown at stake—Kentucky Derby winner Country House is not competing—there's still plenty to be excited about ahead of the race. Some of the more competitive horses from the Run for the Roses are participating in what should be a wide-open field.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 144th running of the Preakness this weekend.

Preakness Stakes Information

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Post Positions and Odds

1. War of Will (4-1)

2. Bourbon War (12-1)

3. Warrior's Charge (12-1)

4. Improbable (5-2)

5. Owendale (10-1)

6. Market King (30-1)

7. Alwaysmining (8-1)

8. Signalman (30-1)

9. Bodexpress (20-1)

10. Everfast (50-1)

11. Laughing Fox (20-1)

12. Anothertwistafate (6-1)

13. Win Win Win (15-1)

Odds courtesy of official Preakness Stakes.

Predictions

Three horses that finished in the top nine in the Kentucky Derby are in the Preakness field, and expect all three to be contenders in this race.

Improbable, War of Will and Win Win Win are among the Preakness favorites after their solid showings at Churchill Downs, putting them in good position to claim victory on Saturday. But which one will it be?

Expect Improbable to jump out to an early lead from his solid starting position in the No. 4 post and hold off late charges from some other top contenders to give trainer Bob Baffert his eighth Preakness victory.

"I'm fine with it," Baffert said of Improbable's No. 4 post position, according to The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker.

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), this is the first time since 1951 that the four horses who crossed the Kentucky Derby finish line first will not be in the Preakness. (Improbable crossed fifth but moved up to fourth after Maximum Security was disqualified.)

That bodes well for an exciting race, which could lead to a surprise name or two near the front of the field. However, none will be able to take down Improbable.

"I feel like we're favored by default this year," Elliott Walden, co-owner of Improbable, said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "But this horse has a good resume. He ran very well in the Derby without hitting the board."

War of Will is starting from the No. 1 post, the same spot it started in the Kentucky Derby. While it didn't turn out for the best last time—a seventh-placed finish—that experience should see him start off better this time.

If there's a horse who could take down Improbable, it's War of Will. However, expect him to come up short and finish second as the race favorite holds on.