2019 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Buzzing Names

Kyrie Irving has not been the answer to the Boston Celtics' needs in his two seasons playing for the 17-time NBA champions.

If he had met those expectations, the Celtics would not be watching the rest of the playoffs and would be in the running for an 18th league title.

Irving averaged 23.8 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Celtics this season in 67 regular-season games, and that comes on the heels of a season in which those numbers were 24.4 and 5.1. However, the Celtics are looking for a certain cohesiveness and teamwork from its lead guard that brings out the best in everyone on the roster, and that has not happened.

Team president Danny Ainge is not giving up on Irving, who can stay with the Celtics in 2019-20 on a player option or choose free agency. The free agency option seems fairly obvious.

Ainge has indicated that he wants to re-sign Irving, and he believes his chances of bringing him back to Boston are good if the Celtics can acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, per Frank Isola of The Athletic.

However, that's hardly a given, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Irving has had discussions "with people about playing for the [Los Angeles] Lakers."

That assertion was countered by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who said there's "no way in hell" that Irving is Madison Square Garden [New York Knicks]."

Smith said Irving's "inner circle" are trying to get the Brooklyn Nets into the contract mix, but the Knicks are the likely destination.

Smith added that his sources have also said that Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant would end up playing for the Knicks with Irving, and he estimated the chances of the two playing together at 95 percent. Irving and Durant are close friends.

Smith said his sources refuse to give the Irving-Durant partnership in New York as a 100 percent certainty because of the personalities of the two players.

Marc Stein of the New York Times said on the Stephen A. Smith Show that the Irving-Durant partnership is a legitimate possibility, and the the Nets are also in play for the two players (h/t Bleacher Report).

"[Durant and Irving] might be a package deal, but they're going to look at the Nets just as hard as the Knicks," Stein said.

The Nets have work to do with their salary-cap situation before they could sign two superstars. They have more than $54 million in practical cap space available for the 2019-20 season per Spotrac.com, and that figure could grow if the Nets part company with Allen Crabbe, who has a cap figure of $18.5 million for the upcoming season.

Predictions

Irving's two seasons in Boston have not gone according to plan, but Ainge understands everything that Irving brings to the team. He can be a better team player than he has been to this point, and he will be even more productive if the Celtics can acquire Davis from the Pelicans.

Ainge is one of the top executives in the NBA, and the prediction is that he will put together the best package to make the Davis trade happen, and that Irving will return to the Celtics.

Durant will not sign with the Knicks, who were hurt badly when they did not come away with the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery. Instead, he will opt for the Brooklyn Nets.