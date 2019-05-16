What If Dean Ambrose Crashes WWE Money in the Bank 2019 as Jon Moxley?

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank is this Sunday. Due to the nature of the event and the way the titular briefcases work, a lot of fans go into the show expecting some kind of surprise.

A same-night cash-in to win a title has only happened a few times in the history of the Money in the Bank briefcase, but there is another potential surprise that would get everyone talking.

Dean Ambrose recently finished up his WWE contract and chose not to sign a new deal. He has posted one vignette on social media as his original wrestling character, Jon Moxley, but other than that, there has been radio silence from the former WWE Superstar.

Let's take a look at why Moxley might crash Money in the Bank.

He Left Under Strange Circumstances

Moxley left WWE on good terms, but the way his exit was handled by the company is not something we have seen before.

Instead of quietly allowing him to finish up his commitments with the company and posting a message to the website wishing him well in his future endeavors, WWE gave him a hero's goodbye.

The WWE Network produced content about his time with the company and a special aired on his final night with the company showcasing what would be his last match as a member of The Shield.

WWE announcers also acknowledged his impending exit on television in the months leading up to his last day. If someone decides to pursue other interests, the company rarely puts them on television unless it's to put someone else over.

Everything about how Moxley left WWE was unique, and it has led a lot of people to speculate that it might all be part of a bigger plan.

Why A Return Makes Sense

Before he announced he would not be signing a new contract, Moxley was treading water in WWE. He was still being used regularly on television, but the company botched his return after taking several months off due to injuries and an infection.

His heel persona wasn't working as well as hoped, and the way his reunion with The Shield was handled felt rushed due to his impending exit.

Ambrose as a character wasn't working anymore, but rebranding himself and returning as Moxley would be something nobody would expect, especially if it seemed like he was not going to be working for the company anymore.

The past few months have been an interesting time in the world of pro wrestling. Not only are more and more indy promotions flourishing, but the upcoming launch of All Elite Wrestling and the number of big names the fledgling promotion has managed to sign has raised a lot of eyebrows.

WWE knew Moxley leaving would spark a lot of speculation about which promotion he would end up working for, especially since he would have the ability to demand a high price tag. Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and AEW could all offer him a comfortable living.

What it Would Mean For the Future

Moxley crashing Money in the Bank could happen a few different ways. The one that would have the biggest impact would be costing Seth Rollins the Universal Championship against AJ Styles.

Reigniting his feud with The Architect would be a logical way to bring him back since their last program as rivals didn't work out in the end.

Another possibility would be attacking someone and taking their place in the ladder match. We have seen it happen several times during the Royal Rumble, so there is a precedent for someone inserting themselves into a bout.

A third and less likely scenario would involve Moxley forming a new alliance with someone by helping them win the MITB match.

No matter what he ends up doing, Moxley crashing Money in the Bank would create some much-needed buzz for the company right now.