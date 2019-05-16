PGA Championship 2019: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka will begin the defence of his PGA Championship crown on Thursday, but all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he chases a 16th major.

The 43-year-old earned the green jacket as he prevailed at the U.S. Masters, and the veteran has once again caught the imagination of the public.

Woods has rediscovered a ruthless streak that will force the high-class field to watch his every move at the Black Course of the Bethpage State Park complex in New York.

According to Oddschecker, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the slim favourite for the competition, with Rory McIlroy attempting to win his third PGA Championship title.

First Round: Thursday, May 16

First Tee: 6:45 a.m. (ET), 11:45 p.m. (BST)

TV: TNT (U.S. only, begins at 1 p.m. ET), Sky Sports Golf (UK only, begins at 1 p.m. BST)

Stream: PGA.com, WatchTNT, Sky Go

Full TV and streaming listings for the whole tournament can be found at the PGA's official website.

Selected Tee Times

7:40 a.m. (ET), 12:40 p.m. (BST): Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraft, Adam Scott

7:51 a.m. (ET), 12:51 p.m. (BST): Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. (ET), 1:02 p.m. (BST): Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

8:24 a.m. (ET), 1:24 p.m. (BST): Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods

12:43 p.m. (ET), 5:43 p.m. (BST): Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

1:16 p.m. (ET), 6:16 p.m. (BST): Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1:38 p.m. (ET), 6:38 p.m. (BST): Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

Full tee-off times are available via the PGA.

Preview and Predictions

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Woods watched on for 11 years as the majors were claimed by a new generation of superstar golfers, but the icon is back in the mix for the biggest titles on the planet.

The PGA title has traditionally been played for in August, but the competition has been brought forward to May.

Woods will be pleased to battle for the major at this time of year, fresh from his outstanding success at the Masters in April.

His effort of 13-under edged the field, with Johnson and Koepka trailing by a single shot after the final round.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Francesco Molinari had stormed through the field during the third round but the British Open champion could not compete with Woods on the home stretch.

The Italian will be expected to be one of the central threats in New York, and the 36-year-old has continued to dominate courses across the world over the past 12 months.

Molinari will join the reigning champion and Woods in a stellar group to begin their tournament campaign on Wednesday, and the trio will be followed by eager fans throughout the opening day of action.

According to George Willis of the New York Post, Irish legend Padraig Harrington has said he expects Molinari to be in top form in New York after his disappointment at Augusta:

"It was a surprise at Augusta that it happened. But that was really only me or people falling into that trap of thinking that golf is predictable. It’s far from predictable. I think if he just keeps doing the same thing, he will win plenty more majors. It’s nothing to worry about. It’s just circumstances. If Frankie keeps getting himself in those positions, he’ll win lots of majors. He certainly has the ability to play under pressure down the stretch, and I would just say it’s a numbers game for him in this situation. You can’t expect every time you’re in contention to win."

Warren Little/Getty Images

Molinari potentially could be Europe's biggest threat to the title, but McIlroy and Justin Rose will be expected to perform to their maximum.

McIlroy has shown glimpses of his vintage best over the past 12 months. However, the Northern Irishman has failed to piece together the jigsaw puzzle over a full four rounds at a major.

If Woods produces the electricity and consistency displayed at the Masters, he could blitz the field in the opening rounds.

Molinari has the form to stay with the icon over the opening round, and if Woods feels his age, and fatigues late in the competition—the Italian could seal his second major title.

Predictions—Winner: Molinari; Runner-Up: Woods.