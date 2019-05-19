Roman Reigns Squashes Elias for Easy Win at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns defeated Elias in mere seconds in a grudge match at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday night.

The pair have been at odds since the Superstar Shake-up edition of SmackDown Live, which saw The Big Dog interrupt what was supposed to be a huge moment for the musician.

Vince McMahon announced Elias as the blue brand's biggest acquisition ever, which led to Reigns interrupting and attacking his opponent, as well as laying out the WWE chairman with a Superman Punch.

As the feud between Reigns and Elias progressed, Shane McMahon got involved and did everything in his power to stack the deck against the former universal champion at every turn.

That included putting Reigns in a handicap match against The B-Team on SmackDown Live, although The Big Dog managed to prevail.

Elias and Shane-O-Mac attacked Reigns on multiple occasions leading up to Money in the Bank, and they also put him in situations meant to wear him down prior to the pay-per-view. On the go-home edition of Raw prior to the PPV, The Big Dog and The Miz were attacked by Elias and Bobby Lashley, which led to a tag team match.

Then, the next night on SmackDown Live, Reigns and Miz were attacked by Elias, McMahon, Daniel Bryan and Rowan. The Usos made the save, but McMahon banned The A-Lister from taking part, which led to a four-on-three handicap match that was won by Elias, McMahon, Bryan and Rowan.

The Living Truth had all the momentum on his side entering Money in the Bank, but Reigns is no stranger to overcoming adversity, which meant he was still the favorite to win Sunday.

However, Elias struck his opponent from behind with his guitar backstage to seemingly gain an advantage, but Reigns hit back after the musician had angered the crowd in Hartford, Connecticut, with a disparaging song about the host city.

The match at Money in the Bank was seemingly a significant one in terms of creating a hierarchy behind the likes of Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens on SmackDown, and it is possible that a WWE Championship match could be in the winner's future.

With Reigns coming out on top, he may soon find himself back in the main event scene, although his issues with Elias and McMahon are significant enough that their rivalry may still have some legs left.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).